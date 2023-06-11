The 24th Annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival will be Saturday, June 17.
Gate admission will be $15 per person (cash only) with valid ID, which includes all wine tastings from five winery vendors, a commemorative wine glass, and live entertainment.
The festival will occur rain or shine. No pets or coolers will be allowed, but attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Live music:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lady D/Jazz & Soul
1 to 3 p.m. – Jay Milam
3 to 6 p.m. – Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle and Clinton Scott
Wineries appearing this year at the festival are: Daniel Vineyards, Crab Orchard; Forks of Cheat Winery, Morgantown; Stone Road Vineyard, Elizabeth; Kirkwood Winery, Summersville; and Old-World Libations, Union.
Food vendors will include Calacino's Pizzeria, Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering, Mister Krabs with Chase Mills and Noshery WV.
Craft vendors will include Rica's Best Dip Mixes with Carol and Kip Neal, Auntie E's with Erica Bowden, Scentsy with Angela Stafford, Bonnie's BCreative with Bonnie Smith, ceramics artist Christina Anderson, artist Frank and Diane Salzano, Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl, LA Rustic Designs with Amy and Luke Shumate, The Crafty Chameleon with Lisa Diamond, Knox on Wood with Craig Wheeler, Hanna Woodworking with Caitlin Hanna, Stellar Photo with Nina Martin, Uniquely Yours by EB with Jeffery Bell, Savannah Confections with Savannah Brown, Sticky Finger Apples with Amanda Fagio, and more.
