Carnegie Hall’s Spring Exhibits continue with three galleries featuring the works of regional artists.
The Museum Galleries at Carnegie Hall are featuring the work of regional artist John Coffey in their spring exhibits.
The galleries are adjacent to the auditorium.
Coffey is a watercolorist specializing in landscapes and buildings, primarily in and around southern West Virginia.
He grew up in Monroe and McDowell counties and lives in Mercer County.
Coffey majored in art at Concord College in the 1960s but didn’t teach himself to watercolor until the late 1980s.
Coffey is a member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society as well as being a Tamarack juried artisan and a past member of the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society, the Appalachian Artist Association, and the Beckley Art Group. He has been awarded Tamarack’s Best of West Virginia show 2011 – Award of Merit; Beckley Art Group / Cynthia Bickey Gallery, West Virginia Memories Show – Best of Show, and various other Beckley Art Group shows.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and run through June 30.
