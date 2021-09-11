I am writing this article on Thursday and by the time it is published, the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Rubber Ducky Dash will have already taken place on Saturday.
I can only imagine that the event will have been a resounding success. I am sure that the ducks will have fought a hard fight, exchanging paint with one another until the preeminent duck ultimately crossed the finish line granting its owner fame and fortune.
I am sure that the event will have been well attended, and that adults and children alike will have made wonderful memories that will last for years to come.
However, I am also sure that the people who made this awesome event possible, the wonderful sponsors and volunteers, went largely unnoticed and underappreciated amid the sheer exuberance of the day.So, we salute you here and might we say, “We’d like a whole pond of you.”
The United Way is the world’s as well as southern West Virginia's largest privately funded nonprofit organization.What this means is that they do not rely on federal grants or funding but are primarily reliant upon the profits generated from their fundraisers as well as donations received from supporters.However, these events and fundraisers would not be possible without the charitable nature of all of our local sponsors.The United Way of Southern West Virginia relies on these pre-event donations and funding to purchase the required items to put on the event.
For the aforementioned Rubber Ducky Race, we were lucky enough to have charitable donations made by multiple sponsors: City National Bank held duck adoptions events; media sponsors such as J104 and Southern Communications helped promote the event; The Summit Bechtel Reserve and the Adventure On! Freedom Festival donated the site for the race and allowed it to be open to the public; and sponsors such as Jan-Care ambulance, Raleigh General Hospital, Truist Bank, Beckley ARH, MCNB, United Bank, and New River Community and Technical College all provided monetary donations that helped to offset the cost of the event.
These sponsors are the backbone of the United Way of Southern West Virginia and without them we would not be able to accomplish the myriad things that we have been able to accomplish.They are always ready to rise to the occasion and, when called upon, never hesitate to jump into action.So, we would like to thank these sponsors, as well as past and future sponsors and all of the many volunteers, participants, and spectators for their support of this particular event, as well as their continued support to make the future much brighter for southern West Virginia and let us just say to you all, “We’re awfully fond of you!”