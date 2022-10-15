Speak up! And make your words count

Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published March 28, 2001. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
What if there were a piece of software implanted in your brain that would enable you to always say the right thing? Believe it or not, some think tank has already addressed the possibility.
A nonprofit organization called Chofetz Chaim Heritage Foundation in Monsey, N.Y., devotes its time to creating books, audiotapes, screen savers and e-mail services to improve the quality of people’s speech, particularly in regard to gossip, slander and negativity. Foundation director Michael Rothschild compares it to installing new software between people’s brains and mouths.
“This software analyzes the words they’re going to speak and carefully deletes the harmful words they were going to use,” he said. “Proper language is a habit that has to be practiced. Just wishing it doesn’t make it happen.”
Unfortunately, that kind of technology won’t be available to most of us. We need to deal with gossip the old-fashioned way — stamp it out of our vocabulary.
Gossip has been at the root of many breakups in families, among friends and business associates. It has damaged many a reputation and crippled many a fragile soul. History records wars and political mayhem started by vicious rumors.
Most religions teach against gossip, and the Bible has more to say about sins of the tongue than nearly any other form of wrongdoing. A New Testament writer marveled that a large ship could be controlled by one small rudder, but that no power in history had been able to tame the tongue. The ability to speak is such a great and awesome gift. What a pity we take it for granted and waste our words on things that tear down and destroy.
One of the misconceptions about gossip is that it involves repeating only false information and rumors. Essentially, any statement that hurts someone physically, emotionally or financially can be considered gossip or slander, and that includes derogatory statements that may be true.
Cutting sarcasm, mockery and unsavory rebukes also fall under sins of the tongue.
What most of us never stop to think about is that gossip and hateful speech say more about us than what they are intended to say about others.
Explaining the dynamics behind negative speech, widely read authors such as Dr. Phil McGraw and Gary Zukav say criticism, gossip and slander come from a heart filled with unrest, insecurity and other unhealthy emotions. Somehow, we mistakenly think berating others will make us feel more secure or more important. Sometimes gossip comes from the desire to make others think we are “in the know” about everything. Ironically, most gossip is based on things about which we know a little and presume a lot.
We don’t need software to control our mouths. We need softer, more compassionate hearts that find their security and fulfillment in uplifting others and supporting the emotionally weak and wounded.
Speak up! And make your words count
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.