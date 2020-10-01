Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published March 12, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
“You’ve got one more fight in you, Bev. I know you have,” my friend Mary preached into the other end of the phone line. It was during the last snowstorm, and my emotional resources were exhausted.
Or so I thought.
Acting on her word, I plowed into another day, trying to accomplish the necessary tasks in spite of snow, ice and yet another menacing weather forecast.
She was right. I had one more fight left. I didn’t set the world on fire, but I got through the day and managed to meet my obligations to the job and keep things in order on the home front.
In recent months I’ve realized how pampered and spoiled I’ve become. I simply have to be comfortable at all costs.
Often, on those days when I was braving cold winds to clear out some paths around my house or shovel snow, I thought of the early settlers who had to deal with brutal winters with few of the comforts we have today.
What they did have was determination and just plain old grit.
That’s a term we don’t hear anymore, but grit means courage and resolve, strength of character. I don’t know its origin, but I suspect it carries the idea of gritting our teeth and plunging into a hard task and staying with it until we get it done.
Now that we’ve enjoyed almost a week of milder weather, I find myself appreciating snow-free days in a way I never did before. I can make plans to go to the post office, take in a movie, go to church or plan an activity without having to watch four weather forecasts every hour.
There are some unexpected rewards that come along with the light at the end of the tunnel. The long, harsh weeks have made me appreciate an easier drive to work, warm sunshine, bright days and the ease of getting around to do routine chores and run errands.
This may be just a breather, because March is known for some tricky weather changes, but I believe this winter has helped me cultivate some grit. It’s taught me to realize with God’s help, I do have one more fight in me.
Because life’s activities have been so limited in recent months, I’ve had some time to develop a broader perspective about many things.
I hope if you are struggling with some difficulty, you’ll take heart. Whether you’re coping with an illness, the emotional turmoil that comes with caring for a loved one, a cancer diagnosis or the loss of a relationship, you can’t win the whole war at once.
You will win it one battle at a time. Conquer one hour, one day, one week of whatever you are being called upon to endure.
Take some advice from a wimp who simply accepted the encouragement of a friend.
You’ve got one more fight in you, too. I know you have.