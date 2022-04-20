Let’s dive right into it by talking about the fact that it’s ramp season. Ramps are very much like me, you either love them, or you won’t allow them within 50 feet of your home. I have already seen several social media posts asking where to find a ramp dinner this short season, so here are a few for you to choose from on Saturday, April 23.
• From 1 – 3 p.m., you can stop in and get your ramp fix at the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop in Mount Hope. Meals range from $8 - $15 to fill your plate full of ramps, beans, fried potatoes, and cornbread. All that delicious WV home cooking can be found at 401 Main Street, and all are invited.
• From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Grace Pointe Fellowship Church in Beckley will be hosting a ramp dinner of its own. Church members invite you to join them at 3674 Harper Road for a variety of ramp dishes, and they will offer take-out for those who can’t stay. Adults pay $14 for all you can eat or $12 for take-out. Kids 6 - 12 eat for $7 and it’s free for kids under 5.
Ramps aren’t the only thing coming in out of the wild this week. On Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tri State Animal Expo is back at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and promising to be better than ever. This is a great opportunity for the kids to see and interact with all sorts of creatures. The expo promises reptiles, spiders, mammals, birds, fish, and more. There will also be feeding demonstrations and breeder vendors from all over the country set up to visit. Tickets are only available at the gate this year and will be $5 for adults.Kids 12 and under get to spend a day with the animals for free. This is certainly one that the little ones will leave excited about, so don’t miss it.
The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting an interesting event this Saturday, April 23. The title of this one grabbed me when I saw it was called Beer, Bands and BBQ. Festivities begin with live music on the Bunker’s lawn with Matt Mullins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several delicious BBQ options will be available throughout the day as well as local craft beer selections and much more. From 2 to 3 p.m. there will be a demo on how to properly prepare BBQ items like cured ham with dry rub, smoked pork butt, and even Carolina sauce. Then from 3 to 7 p.m. you can enjoy the live music of Jonah Carden. There will be no cover charge, and food & drink tokens can be purchased at the event. This looks like one that should satisfy all of your senses, and I plan to be there myself.
Saturday is shaping up to be an event-filled day with tons of entertainment to choose from, so let me just add another option to the list. Starting at 9 a.m., Woodrow Wilson High School will be hosting the Wayne’s World 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament and Shoe Sale in support of The Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event will be held in the gym, and all players must be there before 9 a.m. for the first-come, first-served registration. The tournament will have four age divisions as follows: elementary, middle school, high school, and adult. There will be eight teams per division and a max of six players per team. For $50 per team, you can find out just how talented you and your friends really are.
In addition to the tournament, there will be skill challenges, concessions, and the selling of shoes collected from The Athletic Shoe Drive in honor of Dwayne. All proceeds from this event will go to the Dwayne Richardson Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, so come out and enjoy the competition for a good cause.
Friday, April 22 is Earth Day, and what kind of columnist would I be if I didn’t find you an event for same? Luckily, the Weathered Ground Brewery and the Piney Creek Watershed Association have us covered on this one. They invite you to join them at the Weathered Ground Brewery from 4 to 8 p.m. for their Earth Day Soiree. They will be celebrating the cleanup efforts around the county with music from Nick Durm and Drew Lawrence. My friends and I were lucky enough last week to catch these guys live on stage at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville, and I’m going to tell you more about that visit later. I can’t tell you how much we all enjoyed the show, and we plan to attend this one as well. There will also be a community art project, silent auctions, raffles, and limited-edition Earth Day beer, so don’t miss out on this great evening.
If you miss Nick and Drew on Earth Day, you can catch them at another great celebration on Saturday, April 23. Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is kicking off their 2022 Outdoor Concert Series and these two will be the first to take the stage. They will be followed by the Jared Stout Band, so this show will certainly get their beer garden rockin’ for a great 2022 season. If you haven’t visited this venue yet, I cannot recommend it enough. It’s beautiful inside and out, and the food is top shelf. Big Draft is located at 697 Main St. E. and there is no cover for this event.
If any of my readers are looking to get their nerd fix, Retro Refit Video Games & Collectables in Oak Hill may be able to satisfy your geeky needs. On Saturday, April 23, they present their sixth card show, and promise it will be the biggest one yet. Come ready to buy, sell or trade just about any kind of collectable card you may be interested in. Vendor tables are available for only $10 each, and the fun starts at 11 a.m. RRVG&C is located at 1440 E. Main St., and they look forward to seeing you there.
Before I sign off, I want to tell you about the New York Bratwurst I had at the Freefolk Brewery during my visit last week. After seeing a few of them pass by my table, I had to order one. I spent time in Germany during my tour in the Army, and I know what a good brat is, so believe me when I tell you this one is legit. I actually went inside to speak with the head chef, Wes Lewis, about them. Wes told me that their bratwursts are actually made in New York City with a German-inspired recipe that pairs perfectly with their beers. Then they drop it into a pretzel bun, which is a New York tradition, bringing it all together for the perfect textured bite. On top, Wes said they add sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard, sautéed peppers and onions. After we spoke, Wes admitted to me that he was having one himself and I don’t blame him. Take our advice. Go try one.
Do you have an upcoming event that you would like to see covered here? Do you have a special food item or signature drink you would like for me to drop by and try? Send me an email to events@register-herald.com and you might just see it right here in this column.