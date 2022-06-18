Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published May 17, 2000. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
All I need to know about life, I’ve learned from my cats.
Miss Pity Pat, who has the size and build of a Sumo wrestler, lives a lonely life fraught with fear and antagonism. My other kitties would love to play with her, but as soon as one of them comes near her, she crouches low and utters a primal growl that would scare away a mountain lion. She remains glued to the spot, moving only her head and eyes until the offending menace timidly slinks away.
Life principle: Fear does two things: it immobilizes the one who’s afraid and alienates the very souls who could bring comfort and joy.
Chopper, the runt of his litter, makes up for his small size by trying to be everywhere all the time. If one cat goes out, he follows. Minutes later, he’s back inside stalking one of the others. He’s worn out two sets of hinges on the cat door.
Life principle: No matter which side of a closed door you’re on, life is more interesting on the other.
Jelly Bean, my eternal optimist, never has a bad mood. Pleasant and playful, she’s up for any challenge and purrs incessantly. So much, in fact, that on two occasions when she’s been injured or sick, the vet couldn’t get a good listen to her lungs because she continued her cat songs in the midst of the crisis.
Life principle: Don’t let anything cause you to lose the song in your heart.
Squeakers, my 11-year-old, has patiently endured all the times I’ve taken in hapless strays, even when it meant she had to share her favorite spots (and sometimes her food) with some scrawny, pitiful chunk of fur and bones. She doesn’t even bother to get upset about it any more. After sizing up the newcomer, Squeakers rolls over on her back and stares straight at the ceiling for a while. (I suspect this could be a form of cat yoga). Once she’s found her own way of dealing with one more set of whiskers in the crowd, Squeakers welcomes the waif with her own brand of playful acceptance.
Life principle: Get your own emotions in control before you tackle a new relationship.
Plucked out of the creek by yours truly, Fluffystuff was one of three kittens who survived being put into a bag with a rock and thrown off a bridge. For months, she was the most insecure child in my feline family. When a newcomer arrived, she was defensive and clingy. It’s taken lots of reassurance to convince her she won’t be thrown away again. She’s finally become happy, playful and independent.
Life principle: Commitment involves trust. Someone who loved you enough to rescue you probably plans to stick around for the long haul.