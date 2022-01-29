Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Dec. 9, 2005. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
“Just be yourself,” I advised a young friend who was worried about her first job interview.
“I can’t be myself. I have to really try to impress these people,” she insisted.
She rattled off some of the phrases she had memorized in hopes of impressing a prospective employer.
“Just be careful you don’t promise more than you can deliver on this job,” I cautioned. “It’s better to understate yourself a little than make a big first impression, get the job and be a total flop at it.”
A few days later she called, dejected and depressed.
“I didn’t get the job. The lady who called said my interview had gone really well, but the boss decided I was overqualified. You were right. I should have been honest. I should have just been myself. I think I might have been hired,” she lamented.
Much older than she, I still find it hard to take my own advice. I don’t know why we fear being ourselves, but that’s a tactic that has always worked best for me.
I remember an old story my grandmother told me. I may not have all the details of the fable just right, but the message is clear. It’s better to be ourselves than to be anything or anyone other than who God made us to be. We are each a Designer-original, quirks, flaws and all.
As I remember the tale, a hard-working stonecutter delivered some stone to the home of a wealthy man. When the poor laborer saw the beautiful home and all the luxuries the homeowner enjoyed, the stone cutter wished out loud he could have such things. Immediately a spirit granted him his wish. He returned, not to the drab, broken-down shack he’d left that morning, but to a palace more beautiful than the one owned by his customer.
He quit work but soon grew tired of the idleness. One day he saw a carriage drawn by swift white horses. Aloud he uttered his wish to be a strong, powerful steed. His wish was granted.
Alas, he grew tired of being yoked with other horses and guided with rein and lash to go and stop at someone else’s bidding.
One day he looked up and saw a beautiful white cloud drifting across the sky. No sooner had the steed uttered his wish than he found himself floating far above the earth.
Soon, the winds became cold and laden with rain and snow. It was no longer fun to be a cloud. He looked down and saw a stone quarry. “Oh, that I could be a man again,” he sighed.
Immediately, he was a poor stonecutter again, forced to eke out a living by the sweat of his brow.
But never again did he wish to be anything or anyone other than himself.
“My life is my life, and it’s the greatest gift I have been given,” he said.
So just be yourself. Make the most of what you do have. Stop thinking someone else has a better life than you do.
In all probability, some of those very people are looking at you and longing for the life, talents, personality or job you have.