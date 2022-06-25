Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 24, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Last week, I heard a story that first struck me as merely sappy and sentimental. Before the week was out, I found myself thinking of its message in a whole new way.
It seems a man had been angry with his 3-year-old daughter for wasting a roll of gold wrapping paper. Money was tight, and he became infuriated when the child tried to decorate a box to put under the Christmas tree. Nevertheless, the little girl brought the gift to her father the next morning and said, “This is for you, Daddy.”
The man was embarrassed by his earlier overreaction, but his anger flared again when he opened the box and found it was empty. “Don’t you know, when you give someone a present, there is supposed to be something inside,” he yelled. The little girl looked up at him with tears in her eyes and cried,” But, Daddy, It isn’t empty. I blew the whole box full of kisses. You can take one out any time you need it.”
The father was crushed. He put his arms around his little girl, and he begged for her forgiveness.
Only a short time later, an accident took the life of the child. He had kept the gold box, and for years thereafter relied on those imaginary kisses to comfort him each time he longed to have her with him again.
The minister applied the story by saying each of us is like that gold box — filled with unconditional love and kisses from our friends, our children, family members and from God.
Every day, we have bountiful opportunities to give invisible kisses to others. We never know on a given day how much offering a sincere compliment, listening to someone’s story, even when we’re pressed for time or showing tangible appreciation can mean to someone else.
Our small act of kindness can fill the void for a wife who feels neglected, a child who feels overlooked, a friend who feels taken for granted.
On any given day, the smallest show of encouragement could change a person’s course from failure to success. Kindness they receive can pay itself forward and affect others they encounter later in the day. The ripple effect can touch untold lives.
How much better we would be if we saw ourselves as receptacles of invisible kisses rather than containers full of criticism, bitterness or sour cynicism.
Somebody you know needs an invisible kiss today. Make sure they get it.