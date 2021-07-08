Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published March 5, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Boy, we’ve certainly seen our share of public apologies here lately.
From politicians to sports figures and superstars, lots of folks are out there saying they’re sorry for one thing or another.
Although most of these celebrity tear jerkers are designed to help famous people save face and hang onto some money, I’m not sure public figures are truly sorry about what they’ve done.
However, I’ll bet more than one of them wishes they could turn back the clock and avoid the sin, indiscretion, mistake or embarrassing moment for which they are trying to do damage control.
And, so it is with all of us.
We wish we hadn’t messed up in the first place.
Then, we wouldn’t have to be sorry for something.
Unfortunately, there are many things for which I am truly sorry.
Thankfully, there are a few things for which I don’t have to apologize.
I’ve never been sorry for holding back a hateful comment in the heat of an argument.
I’m so grateful for whatever godly restraint caused me to bite the end of my tongue off to avoid calling someone a bad name, hurling a hateful accusation or mouthing off a bitterly sarcastic comment.
I’ve never been sorry for trying to help someone, even if the gesture wasn’t appreciated.
When we see a need, I believe God places us at a specific time at that moment to offer some kind of assistance.
I’m not responsible for the other person’s response. I am responsible for whether I was obedient to an inner calling to show God’s love to someone in a practical way.
I’ve never been sorry for returning someone else’s rudeness with courtesy. Rudeness often comes from frustration.
Sometimes a person feels belittled or may have just been chewed out by a boss. Showing some silent forgiveness for their rude behavior by displaying some common courtesy can be all it takes to turn their attitude around. We’ve all been there, haven’t we?
I’ve never been sorry for sacrificing something I wanted to do in order to help someone else with a task or be some good company for them on a bad day.
There’s a temptation to steer clear of someone else’s trouble or misery, but so many times what others need from us more than anything else is our presence with them.
It’s not what we say or do in those moments. It’s our willingness to just “sit a spell” and listen — or just be there with them.
I’ve never been sorry for saying, “I love you,” even when someone’s response indicated they weren’t in the mood for sappy sentiment.
Lots of people around us never hear those words. Others don’t hear them enough.
Personally, I don’t think we say them enough. We need to let people know they matter to us.
I am sorry I waited until so late in my life to focus more on living in a way that doesn’t create a need for apologies.