I spent a significant portion of my childhood years sporting a Chiquita banana sticker on one or both cheeks.
I’m sure you’ve seen the blue stickers featuring the yellow outline of the Chiquita Banana lady. For some reason, I used them to decorate my face, our refrigerator and every other sticker-able surface I could find.
There was just something about them that made me happy.
There was just something about bananas that made me happy.
Later, of course, I learned the health benefits of my favorite fruit — bananas are rich in potassium, can help lower blood pressure and manage insulin.
More recently, I’ve learned perhaps my most important banana lessons: how to order them online.
I never intended to become someone who ordered her groceries for curbside pickup. I’ve always rather enjoyed wandering the grocery store aisles. When the pandemic hit, however, prolonged shopping trips were among the very first things that changed about my daily life.
That was also about the time I developed a smoothie obsession.
Over the past two years I have probably consumed an average of four to five smoothies a week. I played around with an apple and spinach smoothie for a few weeks, but it’s a blueberry, strawberry, banana blend that I consume most days.
You’d think ordering bananas would be easy. You’d also be wrong.
It went pretty smoothly at first. I’d place one order every week for 14 or 15 organic bananas. (It might be in my head, but organic bananas seem to taste sweeter.)
Sometimes I’d get home and discover I’d received a few more or less than that, but that was never a big deal.
Then one day I changed things up and ordered from a different chain.
I thought it sounded like an inordinate number of bags being loaded into my trunk that day but it wasn’t until I got home that I learned why.
Apparently, my normal request for 15 bananas, at least at this store, translated to 15 bunches.
So, quick math here: If the average bunch contains four to five bananas, how many bananas do 15 bunches contain?
The answer? Enough to make me consider adopting a monkey.
When trying to tell the grandkids that they were pushing the limits, my PawPaw would say, “Enough’s enough and too much is nasty.”
I never got a direct explanation of what that meant, but I think it would have applied to banana-gate.
What in the world could I do with upward of 75 bananas before they very literally turned nasty?
If I drank a smoothie for every meal for seven days, I would still have had 50 bananas.
We ate and gifted a lot of banana bread that week.
I learned I didn’t have the patience to make banana pudding. I learned I needed a bigger freezer. I learned the blades of my Nutri Ninja had no interest in blending frozen bananas. (In fairness, it was probably time to replace it anyway.)
I did all of this and still had to give away – aka force – end-of-life bananas on others.
You’d think that might have been the week that turned me away from bananas, but I guess some loves are just too strong to die.
• • •
Banana-gate should have probably provided me with enough stickers to cover everything I own.
Alas, my favorite bananas have become more difficult to find.
I’ve called local produce managers — I am apparently “that person” now — to ask why stores suddenly shifted banana brands, but that’s not a local question.
I think it’s more about distribution.
I’m not yet desperate (crazy) enough to take my query to the corporate level. For now, I’m content with online searches assuring me Chiquita Bananas are still out there somewhere.
And hopefully soon returning to a grocery store near me.
Blueberry, Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup frozen blueberries
½ cup frozen strawberries
½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1 banana
Water for thinning smoothie, if desired
Directions
Combine fruit, yogurt and banana in smoothie cup or blender. Water can be added to thin the smoothie.
Blend until it reaches the desired consistency.
