Many people strive to improve their health or reach a more desirable body weight after the holidays have ended.
Instead of reaching for the latest fad diet or being swayed by conflicting messages on social media, make manageable adjustments in food patterns to achieve optimal health and well-being in 2023.
While it can be challenging to make drastic changes in food patterns, such as eliminating carbohydrates, for example, doing realistic things like adding a serving of vegetables to each meal can result in meaningful improvements in health measures, like body weight. Here are some easy-to-implement dietary strategies to consider for long-term success:
SLOW DOWN
The simple task of lingering at the dining table could prevent unwanted weight gain, as suggested by a study published in BMU Open in 2018 which found that adults who habitually “inhale” their food were 29 percent more likely to be overweight than people who ate at a normal speed. It takes the brain between 15 and 20 minutes to receive the hormonal signals generated by the stomach that we have indeed fed ourselves and are no longer hungry. Putting our fork down between bites, eating with our non-dominant hand, and truly paying attention to the conversation with those around us to create a memorable dining experience can all assist the brain to register “feel-full” signals and help us naturally eat less.
SCALE BACK
Practicing portion control when serving foods and beverages can lead us to consume fewer calories; this can easily be accomplished by outfitting the kitchen with smaller plates, bowls, and glassware. If we sit down to a large plate heaped with food, we may eat on “autopilot” and be primed to finish it all, regardless of whether we feel full or not. If served a smaller plate or bowl filled with food, we might still finish it but will automatically ingest fewer calories.
SIP, THEN EAT
According to scientists, water might just be the perfect appetizer! Participants in a study from Obesity who drank two cups of water 30 minutes before eating a meal lost around three additional pounds over a three-month period than those who did not preload with water. Other research suggests that drinking one to three additional glasses of water daily can help us to feel full before we even begin to eat, which in turn helps us to consume fewer calories. Since being dehydrated can at times mimic feelings of hunger, drinking more low-calorie fluids, such as water, seltzer, and tea or coffee (without added sugars) throughout the day is a habit worthy of adoption.
FRONT LOAD CALORIES
Ever hear the expression “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper”? Increasing research indicates that most people who eat their largest meal at the end of the day experience weight gain as they get older. A 2016 study detailed in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition noted that individuals eating the majority of their daily calories midday experienced greater success during a three-month weight loss program than those chowing down at dinner (a habit of many Americans). Differences in hormone levels throughout the day can mean that humans tend to burn more of the calories consumed earlier in the day than those towards the evening; insulin sensitivity also declines later in the day, making our bodies process calories differently. Indeed, an emerging branch of science known as “Chrononutrition” has begun to unravel how meal timing might drastically impact our health; stay tuned for developments.
FILL UP ON FIBER
Fiber is the part of plants (fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, legumes, whole grains) that our bodies cannot digest; it therefore contains zero calories. Adding an extra serving or two of high-fiber food to our meals each day can promote exceptional health benefits and make weight reduction more achievable. In addition to taking up room in the stomach to promote feelings of fullness, science has proven that the favorable species of bacteria residing in our colon thrive on a wide variety of plant-based foods. Having a “balanced gut” can improve health, bolster immune function, improve body composition, and prevent development of chronic illness.
Boost breakfast with protein
Many Americans break their fast with toast, cereal, biscuits, pancakes, and breakfast bars, all of which are rich in (often processed) carbohydrates. But many scientific studies indicate that getting adequate amounts of protein in the morning can help shave off undesired body weight. Foods high in protein (think of eggs, Greek yogurt, nut butters, powders added to hot cereals or smoothies) can slow gastric emptying, positively impact hunger hormones, prevent food cravings, and help to minimize age-related losses of lean body mass (bones, organs, and muscles). Protein timing is described in detail in a book written in 2022 titled “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine with Heidi Skolnik; this is an excellent resource for those interested in learning more about meal planning and science-backed guidance for improvement of dietary habits.
Visit www.eatright.org to glean additional reputable counsel on proper nutrition or to consult with a qualified nutrition professional (a registered dietitian/nutritionist) in your area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.