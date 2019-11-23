Though Thanksgiving is only a few days away, most have already started getting in the Christmas spirit.
For some, that comes in the form of finding a tree and decorating, while others are anxiously searching for the perfect gift for everyone on their Christmas list.
While there’s typically one or maybe even two in every family who have completed all the shopping months in advance, most tend to start right after Thanksgiving on the increasingly popular and chaotic Black Friday.
With lines out the door bright and early at many major retail stores, many smaller business owners are reminding people to think local when looking for the perfect gift for loved ones.
This initiative, spearheaded by American Express 10 years ago, has since become known as Small Business Saturday and comes on the heels of Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
As part of Small Business Saturday, local shops offer deals and specials to encourage more people to shop at their local stores.
With the help of this day and other similar initiatives to shop local, small business owners say they are noticing that more and more people are making an effort to shop at local stores, not just for the holidays, but year-round.
Beckley
Although many think of Small Business Saturday as solely a time to shop local, the city of Beckley is looking to offer its community an entire Christmas experience complete with caroling, a Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa as well as deals at local shops.
As part of those deals, the Downtown Beckley Business Association has organized Small Business Saturday coupons at participating businesses including Tickety Boo, Top Knot Coffee, Dragon’s Den Comics & Games, Cheap Thrills Records, Melody’s, Fosters, Kilted Barber, Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre and the Beckley Art Center.
Those coupons offer everything from a percentage off items to buy one get one half.
Small Business Saturday will kick off in Beckley at 10 a.m. with live music at Top Knot.
Tickety Boo will also open starting at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and offer specials, door prizes, refreshments and third floor sales benefiting the Women’s Resource Center and the Raleigh County Humane Society Angel Tree.
Co-owner Sasha Cantley said her store sells a variety of antique furniture while also showcasing a number of pieces from local artists including jewelry, crocheted pieces and artwork.
Cantley said shopping local is vital to the survival of every community because of the wide impact it can have.
“Sixty-seven percent of everything that you spend local will stay in the local economy,” she said, citing information released by American Express. “It goes for us to buy new inventory, to do repairs on the building, every bit of it you are really helping to support (local) people.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, there were 114,391 small businesses in West Virginia in 2015. Those business employed 280,213 people, which equates to roughly half of the private workforce.
Although Tickety Boo is only one of those businesses and employs only a few of those employees, Cantley said it’s easy to see how her small business combined with others across the state can make a big difference.
Other events for Small Business Saturday in Beckley include a showing of “A Christmas Tree Miracle” at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Cookie decorating is scheduled from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday for $3 along with a visit from Santa at Top Knot Coffee.
Also, a pop-up shop vendor fair in a building on Neville Street is being planned.
Saturday will also be the opening day of Beckley Art Center’s Holiday Gift Show, which features 25 to 30 local vendors offering all handmade items. The Holiday Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All of this and more will lead up to the Christmas tree lighting, which is scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Park. The lighting will be followed by a pancake dinner at First United Methodist Church.
For more information about all of the Beckley Small Business Saturday events, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or visit the Beckley Events Facebook page or city website at beckley.org.
Lewisburg
For the small town of Lewisburg, local shop owners say their shopping season kicked off the weekend before Small Business Saturday with the annual Lewisburg Holiday Festival and then continues to build up to Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and, of course, Christmas.
While there are a mix of locals and visitors in the town during the festival, Monica Maxwell, co-owner of Harmony Ridge Gallery, said she has started to notice a trend when it comes to folks frequenting the shops during the week of Thanksgiving.
“The Wednesday before Thanksgiving visiting families take advantage of shopping before everything closes the next day,” she said. “Then on Friday, it’s all the people that just want to go shopping; whether they get deals or not, they just want to go out and have fun. But the folks who shop on Saturday are the folks that think about what small business is and how important it is to shop locally.”
Maxwell said she credits the influx of shoppers wanting to shop local to a greater awareness of how shopping local impacts not just store owners but the whole town.
“It’s the awareness that when you spend your money locally, you’re making a difference,” she said. “A small business is usually not a business that’s getting rich... Usually the owners are working every day; the money that comes in is spent primarily to keep the store running, keep merchandize on the shelves, pay the bills and payroll and hopefully there is a little left over. Usually you’re in a small business setting because you like and really love what you sell and you love your clients and you love the experience.”
Maxwell said she and her husband Aaron are still working on finalizing sales for Friday and Saturday but hopes many will feel led to come by and check them out.
Harmony Ridge Gallery is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and offers a wide array of fun and unique gifts including jewelry, cards, and garden art.
Another added perk of Lewisburg that people can take advantage of on Small Business Saturday is how close all the businesses are both physically and emotionally.
“We’re a family,” said Tamera Pence, owner of Bella the Corner Gourmet.
As a business owner, Pence said she is often referring customers to other shops and restaurants around town as well as receiving customers who were led to her shop by a recommendation from another store owner.
For Small Business Saturday, Pence said her store will offer several samples of tasty treats as well as flash sales throughout the day.
She added that Bella the Corner Gourmet will likely be open to 7 or 8 p.m. on this day. Regular hours for the shop are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
A wide variety of cheese, sweet treats, kitchen products and wine can all be found at Bella the Corner Gourmet.
For a full list of stores and restaurants in Lewisburg visit www.visitlewisburgwv.com.
Fayetteville
Tabitha Stover, executive director at the Fayetteville Convention & Visitor Bureau, suggests guests wanting to shop in Fayetteville on Small Business Saturday make the Fayetteville Visitor Center their first stop.
Stover said the visitor center, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, will have a wide variety of shop small swag, like tote bag and other goodies, as well as a map of the shops and restaurants people can visit along with any deals those businesses might have that day.
She added that the visitor center will also have an art show for guests to enjoy, featuring some of the community’s smallest members.
“The artwork is from local elementary students and we’ll also have artwork from professional local artists, and people can shop the art in the visitor center as part of our fundraiser,” Stover said.
Stover said they will also be encouraging people to participate in their Gnomevember event. As part of the event, guests will be given a checklist and asked to find 12 gnomes hidden all throughout town in order to win prizes. For Small Business Saturday, Stover said they will have one special gnome, sponsored by Wild Art and Wonderful Things, in order to win a special grand prize.
Stover said this is just one of the many ways they are encouraging their locals and visitors to explore everything Fayetteville has to offer.
Having been in business for 25 years, Maura Kistler, one of the co-owners of Water Stone Outdoor in Fayetteville, said she has noticed how much more of a concerted effort people are making to patronize their local shops.
Though she understands the convenience of online shopping, Kistler said she combats this by doubling down on quality customer service, pointing to the shop’s motto of “quality gear and friendly advice.”
“We have developed very loyal customers across the state and that just tells us that we are doing a good job and providing good support with interesting cool stuff and an interesting product mix, which is what we are going for,” she said. “...our local folks are our bread and butter and Small Business Saturday is all about a chance to celebrate our truly local customers and thank them with some deals and some fun.”
On Saturday, Kistler said they provide their customers with light refreshments as well as sales on select merchandise and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The iconic Ben Franklin on Maple Avenue in Fayetteville will also be offering deals and sales as part of Small Businesses Saturday as well as on Black Friday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Co-owner Donna Rahall said the shop has participated in Small Businesses Saturday for a number of years and will offer samples of some of its foods in addition to deals at both of their stores, which are located across the parking lot from each other.
Since the start of Small Business Saturday in 2010, Rahall said she has noticed an increase in their customers.
“It has built every year,” she said. “There is more national advertising behind it and that has helped and so we just try to participate and have specials and great customer service... Fayetteville is a really important and thriving small town; our small business is a part of that and that’s really special to us.”
For a look at everything Fayetteville has to offer including shops and restaurants, go to www.visitfayettevillewv.com.
Peterstown
The Peterstown Preservation Group will host an Appalachian Arts & Gifts as part of its support for Small Business Saturday.
The Appalachian Arts & Gifts is a nonprofit artisan gallery in Peterstown that offers unique creations for sale by 34 local artisans.
Traditional items such as quilts, wood craft, basketry, soaps, and candles are available along with artwork, jewelry, paper craft, and award-winning books by Appalachian authors.
Located in the former Old Terry Company Store building at Market Street & Co., on U.S. 219, Pam Jackson, the president of the Peterstown Preservation Group, describes the shop as a step back in time while supporting the efforts of local entrepreneurs. The shop will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.