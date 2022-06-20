Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.
First lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of the contest during Monday’s celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center.
“It’s my honor to welcome Kim to our West Virginia Day ceremony today. I congratulate her in every way. It’s a wonderful recipe,” first lady Justice said. “Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia.”
In addition to her recipe becoming the state’s official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 Visa gift card and a custom cake platter and was awarded a certificate as the contest’s grand prize winner.
The Blackberry Skillet Cake was selected as the best of the best among seven outstanding cake recipes that were selected as finalists in the contest. All finalist cake recipes were taste-tested by the first lady, Gov. Jim Justice, Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, and other staff members.
Those who submitted cake recipes that were selected as finalists have each won a $100 Visa gift card and have been awarded a participation certificate.
The winning recipe will be printed in the Life section of Saturday’s Register-Herald.