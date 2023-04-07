Ronceverte has a reputation for high community engagement, and now that spirit of camaraderie has extended to local action sports.
James and Joanne Holt have opened the Ronceverte Skate Shop, a core all-in-one skateboard and mountain biking store located near the Greenbrier River at the end of Edgar Street.
In addition to a variety of equipment brands, some of which are locally sourced, the store also offers a wide selection of shoes, helmets and parts.
James Holt is originally from Winfield, W.Va., and Joanne Holt is from Arlington, Va. They met at West Virginia University.
After living in northern Virginia, the couple decided to return to West Virginia once the pandemic reshaped the nature of remote work and learning.
“That sped up our move when we relocated down here in 2019 and got involved in the community,” James said.
“We were already here for weddings, vacations, and other events,” Joanne said. “We looked around and thought, ‘Lewisburg is really cool. Is this something we can do?’”
Their love and admiration for the community gave the Holts a desire to give back to the people who so graciously accepted them.
“We saw this as a means to open up action sports, including skateboarding and BMX biking, to the community, and really, skateboarding has the lowest barrier of entry,” James explained.
Joanne added, “Having a bicycle, learning how to ride a bicycle, going outside with your friends, that’s just always a part of a coming-of-age story.”
While the selection of skateboards and bicycles features “big brands like Independent Trucks, Baker Skateboards, and obviously anything Tony Hawk has ever done,” according to the Holts, they say their biggest sellers are the locally built boards.
“We also carry some local West Virginia boards like Apartment Skateboards, which is based out of Charleston, and that’s probably been our best-selling brand,” Joanne elaborated.
They also feature a selection of lightweight BMX bikes designed for all ages, as well as shoes and clothing that complement a skater aesthetic.
The Holts also operate a non-profit organization named R.A.A.D, or the Rural Appalachian Actionsports Development, that helps economically disadvantaged youths receive the equipment to enjoy the activity.
“If you donate $100 to a non-profit, you could provide one skateboard to a child, but if you donate to a non-profit that works hand-in-hand with a skate shop, now you can afford two skateboards,” James explained.
According to the Holts, once the weather warms up, the shop and the non-profit plan to hold events like meet-ups and parties at the local Ronceverte Skate Park.
Ronceverte Skate Shop is located at 543 Edgar Ave., and the phone number is 304-207-0234.
