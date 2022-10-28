Sittin' up with the dead long-ago tradition

As families prepare for the onslaught of little ghosts and goblins in observance of Halloween, the macabre and things that go bump in the night take the spotlight – at least for a little while.
Country music star Ray Stevens had a mega-hit several years ago with “Sittin' Up With The Dead.” In this particular song, the bent body of his 97-year-old Uncle Fred had been straightened with a chain and, when the chain snapped, of course the body popped up from the coffin at the most inopportune time.
Now for those too young to know, “sittin' up with the dead” was how funeral visitations, then known as “wakes,” were done in years past – at least in rural southwest Virginia.
Before my time, the bodies were always laid out at home on a bed or sometimes on a board, after being washed and dressed by the women of the family. The men dug the grave and fashioned the coffin.
In those days, of course, bodies were not embalmed; thus, flowers helped to cover any smell prior to the burial, which led to the tradition of sending flowers.
To keep insects, rodents and other foraging critters at bay, family members sat up with the body through the night, or nights, before the funeral.
I was never in a funeral parlor until I was well into my teens. In my younger days, the bodies were still brought to a family member's home, although the deceased had been embalmed, dressed and placed in a coffin by a local undertaker.
In my mother's family, this usually fell to one of my aunts, who had a large “front room” with the most modern furniture. Also a plus, her dining room conveniently opened into that nice front room, or parlor.
Family members, neighbors, co-workers, and church family brought mountains of food to such occasions. My aunt's “good china” was set out, complete with the dainty matching teacups and saucers. There were also some paper plates and cups, but it was a good time to show off those expensive dishes.
While several family members “sat up” all night with the corpse, decked out in the parlor, an assortment of cakes, pies, coffee and soft drinks remained available through the night.
During one such funeral of a great-uncle, I couldn't have been more than 6 or 7 at the time, I overheard a couple of family members whispering that the widow had likely hurried him on to Heaven. Of course, she had good reason, they continued, discussing his many alleged transgressions in detail.
Southern tradition allows family members to talk trash about close kin, but they will fight outsiders who dare do the same.
In any case, not only were these rituals difficult for family members for obvious reasons, they were also downright miserable physically. The steel folding chairs, usually brought in by whatever undertaker had embalmed the body, were hard as concrete. It was very difficult to sit there for hours on end.
We children had to be quiet or “play somewhere else.” So, when we were shuffled off to “play,” my male cousins' favorite pastime during these all-night sessions was to share whatever ghost stories they knew.
Of course, they had numerous tales of bodies rising up in the coffin or, at the very least, raising a hand. And there was always lightning and thunder raging outside. They took great pleasure in scaring the younger kids.
With boredom setting in as the night wore on, some of the adults would also get involved in these stories. My grandmother delighted in telling a story that involved two of those older male cousins.
On one Saturday night, the two cousins, in their teens at the time, had hitched a ride into town to see a movie. On this night, they were a little late returning and Mammaw was getting a bit concerned. However, they had been late a few times in the past and, even in the dark, they knew the isolated road well.
With very few cars on the road after dark, there was little chance of hitching a ride back to Mammaw's house. So, the trip required walking a long stretch of isolated road just before reaching our grandparents' house.
Years before, in this long stretch, a woman traveling alone had been decapitated when her car wrecked in a long curve.
When the cousins reached this final stretch of the road, they heard the click of footsteps on the pavement behind them. When they increased their pace, the steps behind them also became faster.
With no street lights or houses anywhere, they could see no one when they turned. When a car or two did pass them, it was the same – no one was there. Yet, those distinct footsteps kept coming in the enveloping darkness.
The ghostly footsteps continued to follow the boys until finally they were all “three” running. To this day, both swear that whatever it had been was breathing down their necks as they all but ripped Mammaw's back door from the hinges to get away from it.
She didn't think they were crazy when the story spilled out. There had always been stories, from people walking that road after dark, about hearing a woman's high heels clicking on the pavement. When they turned to look, however, there was no one there.
For a long time after that night, one of the cousins confessed, he ran through that part of the road.
At any rate, whether offering comfort to someone who has experienced a recent tragedy or just expecting guests for a holiday observance, food always seems to play a large part.
So, while we are in the season of “pumpkin everything,” here is one more pumpkin recipe.
•
Pumpkin Bars
2 cups self-rising flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
2 cups pumpkin
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix ingredients, adding the eggs and pumpkin last.
Bake in a greased 12x15-inch pan for 25 minutes.
These can be served just as they are, or you might sprinkle powdered sugar across the top before serving.
Cream cheese icing is also good. I use ready-made icing from the store; it's easier and faster and just as good.
I think a teaspoon of nutmeg, along with the cinnamon, would be good in this recipe as well.
As always, play around with the recipe and make it your own.
•
Halloween is a good time to share those ghost stories from your childhood. Pass them on to your own children and grandchildren so these stories don't become lost forever.
You might also start a new tradition and roll out that good china just to make a weeknight meal with the family extra special.
Here's to keeping little ghosts and goblins safe on Halloween, to cuddling with little ones while watching a semi-scary movie or sharing a ghost story, and to sharing a meal on the good china for no other reason than just because ...
Email: mcbrooks@register-herald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.