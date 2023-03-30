A bequest from sisters Freda and Sula Soter, who were involved in the Beckley community, created the Athas and Helen Soter Memorial Fund to honor their parents, Athanasios and Eleni Karakasis Soteracopoulos, who were ethnic Greeks, born and reared in Katirli, Turkey, before immigrating to the United States.
The income from this fund will go to YMCA of Southern West Virginia for programs directed to disadvantaged children, the Raleigh County Public Library and the Beckley Concert Association.
Jay Rist, CEO, YMCA of Southern WV, said in a press release, “On behalf of the YMCA of Southern WV, we are blessed by the kindness and generosity of Freda and Sula Soter in making the YMCA part of their plans at BAF through a bequest. The income that the YMCA receives from the designated funds at the BAF is critical support for the work we do to strengthen our community with a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.”
Amy Stover, director, Raleigh County Public Library, said in the same release, “Thanks to the generosity of Freda and Sula Soter, the Raleigh County Public Library will have more funds to continue to provide services the community has come to expect – a well-rounded collection of books to share, access to information in a variety of formats, education and entertaining programs for all ages, and a staff who are here to help.”
And Peggy Debnam, volunteer, Beckley Concert Association, said in the release, “Those of us working with Beckley Concert Association have been proud to offer quality music to the area for over 80 years. This effort has only been possible through supporters such as Freda and Sula Soter. They have supported BCA over the years through their continued monetary contributions as well as many, many volunteer hours.”
Freda was a claims representative for the Social Security office and Sula was a supervisor in the business office of a telephone company. Both of them were very involved in the community.
Freda and Sula established another fund at BAF in 2017 to support the Beckley Concert Association and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for its outreach, beautification and arts programming.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “Soter23” in the memo to BAF, 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit bafwv.org to donate online. If interested in starting a designated fund or leaving a legacy gift, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.
