For the first time since 2019, Beckley Community Chorus and New River Jazz Band are teaming up to offer a free Christmas concert on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of United Methodist Temple, Beckley, behind First Community Bank.
Selections include classic holiday favorites with a big band twist as well as familiar themes from Christmas movies such as “Home Alone” and “It’s Christmas, Charlie Brown.”
The program also includes selections from the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s, including Louis Armstrong’s “‘Zat You, Santa Claus?” and Louis Prima’s “What Will Santa Claus Say?”
“We’re thrilled to kick off the holiday season with these two local groups performing together,” said Daniel Spurgeon, director of Beckley Community Chorus.
Robert Burnside, director of New River Jazz Band, agreed. “This music is sure to put those in attendance in the holiday spirit,” he said.
