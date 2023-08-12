Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, with special guest Chase McDaniel.
Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass, and southern gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.
His full-length debut album “Different ‘Round Here” was released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced gold-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl” and gold-certified single “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” – a song People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere” and one for which he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers.
Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.”
Named ACM’s New Artist of the Year, Green just announced his next EP “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” will be released Sept. 11. Nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, he was also voted as one of CRS’ 2020 New Faces and was named MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year at the Country Breakout Awards.
Green was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.” After 2019 on Brad Paisley’s 2019 world tour, his own Get That Man A Beer Tour and Jon Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour, he kicked off 2020 on Jason Aldean’s We Back Tour through the spring.
For more information, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
