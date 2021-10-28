Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published March 23, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
An e-mail this week reminded me how inconsistent we humans are. Ponder these questions for a moment.
- Why do we press harder on a remote control when we know the batteries are going dead?
- Why does someone believe you when you say there are 4 billion stars, but check when you say the paint is wet?
- Why do we continuously return to the refrigerator with hopes that something new to eat will have materialized since the last time we looked?
- Why do people keep running over a string a dozen times with their vacuum cleaner, then reach down, pick it up, examine it, then put it down to give the vacuum one more chance?
- In winter, why do we try to keep the house as warm as it was in summer when we complained about the heat?
I thought of a few of my own, especially in regard to faith in God.
- Why do we automatically blame God when something goes wrong, but never thank Him even one time when something goes right?
- Why do we ask God’s blessing on our food, then spend the whole duration of the meal criticizing it?
- Why do we pray for God to work in someone’s heart and change them and then say to someone else, “That person will never change”?
- Why do we ask God to “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” and go around holding grudges all the time?
- Why do we say we believe “God is no respector of persons,” then treat people differently because of their social status, religious views or ethnic backgrounds?
We are, indeed, inconsistent. That’s why all of us need so much to rely on the grace of God. His patience with us is infinite; His love never fails us. Only He can endow us with that same kind of grace that enables us to extend it to other people.
I believe God wants us to be consistently working out His will on this Earth by recognizing our sins and faults and inconsistencies and calling upon Him for the power to change.
Instead of judging others, we need to become watchdogs over our own thoughts, words and deeds and respond to His conviction in our own lives.
Nobody said that would be easy. It’s so much easier to hold others accountable than to deal with our own accountability to God and to others.
We all need to spend much more time in prayer for one another and less time trying to straighten everybody else out.
When we realize our own spiritual batteries are running on low, this is one time it’s a good thing to press harder on the prayer button.
The power to overcome human inconsistencies has to come from the One who is always consistent, and who will respond to our faintest cry for help.