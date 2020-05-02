Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published
Feb. 27, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
It was a simple gift. A basket lined with a tea towel on which rested a loaf of home-baked bread and a small jar of jam.
Behind the gift sent to me by a local church was no small effort. One person had embroidered the tea towel. Another had baked the bread, and a third person had grown the strawberries and made the jam.
This church had found a way to empower people to use their unique gifts and talents in ministry to others. One doesn’t have to be a preacher, teacher, missionary or musician to be engaged in a ministry.
Taking what we have and allowing God to direct us to ways we can use those gifts is at the heart of serving others.
I did a phone interview this week with Karen Kiefer, a Massachusetts mom who founded an international ministry of love out of a simple desire to teach her children practical ways to be kind to others.
Kiefer and her four daughters loved baking bread together. They began tying on ribbons and attaching small notes of love, hope, gratitude, appreciation or encouragement and giving the bread away to neighbors. Their efforts expanded to making the bread for people in homeless shelters, veterans’ homes, schools, fire stations, police stations — anywhere they wanted to deliver a special message of kindness, still warm from the oven, when possible.
Kiefer’s Spread the Bread now engages people from all cultures and all walks of life to share their memories, stories and personal messages with each loaf of bread.
She told me she hopes to inspire people to use whatever means they have to spread messages of hope and love to people around them or far away.
If you’re like I am, baking bread won’t be the way to do that. I’m only halfway joking when I say I have sticky notes on all my kitchen appliances to tell me what they are designed to do. I spend more time in the kitchen feeding a bunny and a cat than I do cooking. I never bake.
However, I’ve learned there are many ways to “spread the bread” of love and kindness. The secret is timing, not effort.
Did you read about someone in the paper who is a hero of sorts? Send them a note of appreciation. Is there a veteran who lives near you? A note would be a great way to say a personal thanks to them. Include a bookmark, a news clipping about them or any other small token they would enjoy.
The moment you experience gratitude or admiration, use your specific gifts and your imagination to express those feelings to others. E-mails are great ways to stay in touch, but something tangible is always more personal.
When you realize someone is struggling with a difficult situation, find a way to send them a ray of hope. When you become aware someone is suffering from cabin fever, pay a visit. If someone is caring for a sick loved one, find a way to lend a helping hand and give them a break.
Make it personal. Give yourself as part of the gift. It won’t take more than a little thought and prayer to find your special way of spreading the bread to someone else.