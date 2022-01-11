Simms featured speaker in video of Lewisburg's celebration of Dr. King

The Covid surge in Greenbrier County has resulted in the cancellation of the traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march, community lunch and program at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Instead, a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration video similar to last year’s is being made for YouTube distribution.
On January 17, a video entitled Lewisburg MLK 2022 will be launched on YouTube.
The video will begin with a welcome and introduction by Pastor Kathie Holland of the New Vision Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs.
Nevaeh Traynham will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the customary opening music for the event. Lewisburg’s Mayor Beverly White will deliver her proclamation of the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Week for 2022.
Before the keynote speaker’s address, Chris Winston will sing as he did in the celebration video last year.
The keynote speaker is Bishop Fred T. Simms who is the Senior Pastor and founder of the Heart of God Ministries in Beckley which has a forty-one member ministerial staff and thirty-two auxiliary ministries.
Simms is a renowned preacher, orator, author, and community leader. His address will be in keeping with the words of Dr. King, selected to embody the theme of this year’s celebration: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”