Q: I was reading the side effects of my stomach medication and it says that it can cause neuropathy. I already have problems with my legs and take medications for neuropathy and arthritis. Is my stomach medication making it worse?
A: The group of medications that are used to treat heartburn are mostly known as proton pump inhibitors or PPIs and are commonly known as the brand names: Protonix, Prilosec, or Nexium. These medications work by decreasing the acid production in your stomach. Because of this, some vitamins and minerals are not properly absorbed in your stomach, such as calcium, magnesium and B12. Lack of these vitamins can cause worsening of neuropathy-like symptoms. The change in acid production can also change the absorption of some medications you are currently taking. If you are taking daily NSAIDS, such as ibuprofen or Aleve, then you need a PPI to protect your stomach against ulcers. Remember that all medications have side effects and to discuss your medications with your doctor before stopping them.
Q: I was in a car accident and after I was sent to the emergency room, I was told that I had some broken ribs and whiplash. I have a lot of pain and nothing seems to help. What is the best medication to take and how long will it take to feel better?
A: Broken ribs can take up to two months to heal and are often very painful because every time you take a deep breath in and out, you are expanding your ribs, which are innervated with nerves, so that is why you feel pain. Using NSAIDs or Tylenol can help, as well as topical lidocaine or Bio freeze gel. Depending on the speed you were going, and if you were wearing a seatbelt, the amount of whiplash you suffered is also painful and can take months to heal. I often equate the situation where your neck has basically been flipped back at a high speed and your neck can only take so much force. Your neck muscles are going to hurt for some time. Physical therapy and the above medications can also help.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com. School is starting soon; do not forget to buckle your seatbelts and do not forget to check your car seats.