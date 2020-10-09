There are many children in the service area of United Way of Southern West Virginia who show up to school in worn-out shoes, a sibling’s hand-me-downs, poorly fitting, or weather-inappropriate footwear. It can be embarrassing, physically uncomfortable, prevent them from participating in physical education classes, and create safety concerns. One goal of United Way is to break down barriers to give every child an equal chance in the classroom and in life. One way we address this particular challenge is through our Equal Footing Shoe Fund, providing children in need in Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties, as well as the town of Bluefield, Va., with a pair of new, athletic style shoes.
Referrals are made to our United Way through principals, counselors, teachers, or social workers from our local schools, as well as family resource centers and child development programs. Staff at these organizations anonymously identifies the need to United Way, reporting only the gender and shoe size of the student in need. Need must be communicated directly to United Way staff for proper record-keeping before shoes may be picked up or distributed. Names are never recorded and discreet delivery is encouraged to protect the child’s privacy. Any child age 1 through 18 who is a resident of our service area is an eligible recipient through this program. Shoes must be given directly to the children; adults are not eligible to receive shoes for the child.
Within the past week, in just one county of our service area, over two dozen pairs of shoes have been delivered to just a handful of schools. As the school year moves forward and weather changes occur, the trend is an increased need across our service area. School clothing vouchers must be spent by Oct. 31. Families on tight budgets often don’t have funds to replace shoes that are worn out or too small by midyear.
Through a generous donation of shoes from GREATS brand, our shoe closet is currently stocked with adult shoes, which addresses the needs of middle school and high school students. Presently, our greatest need is for toddler sizes through youth size 4. Funds to purchase new shoes or donations of new shoes are always welcome at United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink Communications, created an innovative partnership allowing local business an opportunity to address local need. Altice created an Amazon wish list with the appropriate sizes of athletic shoes listed and employees can access the list, purchase shoes, and ship directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia. This is the perfect example of living, giving and leading UNITED!
Any business or organization that would like to create a similar wish list or hold a shoe drive can contact Megan Legursky for more information. Megan is the executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. Questions may be directed to mlegursky@unitedwayswv.org or 304-253-2111.