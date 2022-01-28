When was the last time you went into your closet and said thank God that I have these shoes to wear that protect my feet, keep them warm, and help stabilize the rest of my body? I would say the answer is never because too many of us take shoes for granted. We are so privileged that we do not even have to think about the benefits the shoe provides but are more worried about how the shoe looks with the outfit that we have chosen for the day. This, however, is not the case for everybody, and the United Way of Southern West Virginia has seen firsthand the impact that a new pair of shoes can make.
With the weather becoming frigid and the snow beginning to pile up, our phone at the United Way of Southern West Virginia has been ringing off the hook, and the number one request is for children’s shoes. Kids are showing up to school with shoes that are tattered, torn, and missing laces, so worried schoolteachers who know the implications of not having proper footwear have been calling our office knowing that the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Equal Footing Shoe Fund is able to provide this necessity.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia's Equal Footing Shoe Fund is proud to work closely with those who are in contact with these children daily such as teachers, counselors, social workers, and coaches, knowing that too many times these poor children are either unaware that help exists or are too proud to ask for it. So many times, we have seen the way a new pair of shoes can change a child’s entire outlook on school, friendships, and life in general, and that is why we are happy to have partnered with schools in Fayette, McDowell, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, and Wyoming counties to fulfill this growing demand for shoes. The fund provides shoes for any child ages 1-18 who may find themselves in need of a new pair of shoes, so if you know somebody who could use our assistance, please do not hesitate to call.
Although many businesses and individuals have answered the call to serve, we still have a very high demand for new shoes. The difference a new pair of shoes can make to a child is uncanny. This small act of charity has a remarkable way of lifting these kids up and restoring the confidence they had been lacking. We have partnered with some amazing organizations who have helped us to purchase shoes at an extraordinary discount so even the smallest donations have an impact. If you or your organization would like to participate, we are currently taking shoe donations as well as monetary donations. Should you be interested, United Way of Southern West Virginia can be reached by mail at PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, by phone at 304-253-2111, or visited at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801. You can also visit them online at Unitedwayswv.org. Thank you for your continued support.