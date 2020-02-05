Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley is continuing its Lunch & Learn Sessions with a tribute to Harriet Tubman portrayed by Ilene Evans from the West Virginia Humanities Council in Charleston.
Harriet Tubman was born into slavery in Maryland but escaped through the Underground Railroad in 1849. She became the most famous leader of that network, aiding slaves in their escape to free states and Canada.
Since 1976, every United States president has designated February as Black History Month and promoted a specific theme. This is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and the central role of blacks in U.S. history. The Harriet Tubman presentation is in conjunction with this national celebration.
The Lunch & Learn will be held on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. in Wesley Hall at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Ilene Evans will give her presentation and lunch will follow.
2020 SPRING Adventures in Learning will be starting in February as well. Classes are on Thursdays and will start on Feb. 27, continuing through April 2. Classes include: current events, a book group, Appalachian lore, creative writing, Tai Chi, gardening, cooking and more. For more information, call 304-645-4196.
Be on the lookout for information coming soon on the 2020 Community Service Award Kickoff and Luncheon. This year’s recipients — Rev. Rich and Judy Lohmeyer of Alderson — were introduced at the 20th celebration event in the fall.