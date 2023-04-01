Living at ground level, in a stuffy closeted dorm room, definitely comes with multiple downfalls, but there are a few perks as well.
Once the suspenseful terror of all the possibilities of the things, or people, who could crawl through the window if I were to befall the unfortunate mistake of leaving it open passes, the inherent advantages of having nature literally right outside my window almost immediately overrides any discomfort that the other factor once brought me.
It has been a couple of months, but now the main advantage of being a window slide away from the forest brimming with squirrels, birds, and rustling leaves is beginning to become advantageous once again. It may not be quite time to permanently prop open the window with the fan like I do in the summer, but the recent sprightly springtime weather has allowed for a few breezy and bright afternoons in the room with the window open.
After a long day spent exhausting both my mental and physical capacities, there is seldom an activity that I want to do that is not lounging on my bed, recuperating from the day’s work. However, when the sun is out and the birds are chirping, the enticing pull of the newly awakened sunshine and sweet spring breeze tugs at my desires to go enjoy all the beauty that surrounds me. While I have found lounging on a blanket in the middle of a sunny park or taking a quick doze in a hammock, hung between two hemlocks, in the woodsy area to be quite relaxing, I may have found a shortcut that makes enjoying these moments even better, and more comfortable.
Pulling back the bland shades and sliding the window open in my dorm gives me the best of both worlds; I get to revel in the comfort of my bed while simultaneously experiencing all the outdoor activity that is taking place just outside my window. On any given day, rain or shine, the squirrels provide me with endless entertainment. They are fearlessly fantastic in the way they scamper in and out of the forest’s edge, exploring the sidewalk when it’s not busy.
One recent afternoon, my roommate and I had a particularly unique encounter with a very brave, and might I say hungry, squirrel. It may have been the initial rustle of the box or the crunch of the Cheese-It crackers in our mouths, but something about our mid-afternoon snack got the small rodent’s attention. By this point, the only thing separating the squirrel from the box was the thin and permeable screen of the window, and that barrier was soon to be removed. We were just as intrigued by his interest as he was by our human snack, so we decided to share. When we placed a few square nibblets of processed cheese on the ground for him to try, the squirrel took them, hesitantly at first, but then quickly returned for more. This rapidly became a pattern, and it wasn’t long before all three of us had polished off the box of Cheese-Its that afternoon.
After our luncheon, the three of us went our separate ways, and about the rest of our days, we attended our classes, whereas the squirrel, I’m guessing, had much more intriguing activities planned. We hope the very sociable squirrel revisits us soon; we bought more Cheese-Its just for him, and now that the warmer weather has hit, our window is always open (except at night; we don’t want the creepers to come in).
