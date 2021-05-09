“I’m sorry,” Sarah Gleason says, pausing midsentence. “I just love food.” And when Gleason starts talking about food — any kind of food — she says she can get a little carried away.
“You just have to tell me to stop,” she says, laughing.
But the 27-year-old doesn’t “stop” doing anything easily. At least not for long.
Gleason is a bundle of energy, excitement and ideas.
That’s probably a good thing, too. She’s a one-woman show at Lucky Rivers Café and Catering in Hinton.
Since November Gleason has served up what she describes as a “unique culinary experience inspired by the wonder of West Virginia and the beauty of its people.”
“It’s so diverse,” she says of the menu. “There’s so many fun things on it.”
With items like a tarragon apricot chicken salad baguette, sauteed ramp and tomato tart, a tabbouleh, baba ganoush with fried bread platter and even tahini sunflower seed brownies, it’s not a menu often seen in southern West Virginia.
And, Gleason says, definitely not seen in Summers County.
But she says that’s the point.
Also, the point, she says, is sourcing as much local food as possible as she creates what she says is an eclectic mix of healthier offerings.
“Health doesn’t mean calories or points,” she said. “It’s what you’re putting in your body. Where it’s coming from and how it’s nourishing your body.
“And this food is all around us,” she said. “The majority of the food I get you can find and you can grow right in your backyard.”
• • •
Although cooking is all Gleason talks about today, it hasn’t always been the case.
Though cooking was always a love, the Riverside, Calif., native, who spent time in West Virginia visiting her grandparents, majored in English at West Virginia University.
After graduation, she followed her partner, whom she met at school, back to his hometown Hinton, where she briefly worked as a coordinator for Grow Appalachia before taking a job as the education specialist at the Greenbrier Academy for Girls in Pence Springs.
But she says she knew English wasn’t her true passion.
So, she left the school and began cooking at Chestnut Revival in Hinton.
“I just always loved food,” she says of her reasons for her profession change. “I always cooked at home growing up. I was always reading about cooking and watching cooking shows. I just always loved everything about cooking in general.”
And she liked Chestnut Revival.
“It was the only place in town offering an alternative to junk food,” she said.
She says she was content there, where she did the majority of the cooking and baking until March 2020 when Covid-19 forced the owner to shut the doors.
“It was pretty surreal,” she said. “I had never had to deal with losing a job and had never been on unemployment.”
It was a temporary closure at first, as Gleason says they raised money to feed essential workers in Summers County.
“We delivered to pharmacies and grocery stores but when we ran out of the funds, she permanently closed.”
That’s when Gleason says she had to decide, once and for all, what she was going to do.
She chose cooking.
“I started small,” she said, explaining she cooked at home for friends, “practicing” her menu.
She even worked for free.
“I did volunteer work at a bakery (Amy’s Market) in Lewisburg a couple days a week to see what bigger restaurants were doing so I would know what I needed to do if I were to grow,” she said.
Her time at Chestnut Revival and the volunteer experience were helpful, but she says a full-time — paid — job in the commercial kitchen at Glade Springs Resort is where she learned the most.
“Chestnut gave me experience working a line and prep, but the majority of my learning probably came from those months at Glade,” she said. “It gave me the confidence of, ‘I think you’re ready.’”
But though she knew she wanted to open her own place, she said she hesitated just before she did it and considered a different direction.
“In the middle of Covid, I had a breakdown and went to Santa Fe, N.M., and Sedona, Ariz., and Moab, Utah, and I just ate at all these places and was so inspired and had this feeling that I needed to leave and go work with these women chefs who are doing all these wonderful things,” she said.
When she got home though, she gave food to a friend and received a present in return.
“It was a copy of a book and he wrote a quote in there,” she said. “It was in Greek, but it meant, ‘Fortune favors the bold.’ It was that moment when I snapped back and I knew all those places I saw around the country, I could bring here.
“I could bring it to Hinton.”
So, at the end of November, Gleason began her new journey where her old journey ended, when she opened Lucky Rivers Café and Catering inside the former Chestnut Revival.
• • •
“Oh, I tried a bunch of names,” Gleason said of how she landed on Lucky Rivers. “But I feel very fortunate and lucky to be here in Hinton and Summers County in a place I don’t think I’ll ever leave — and to also have three beautiful rivers surrounding me.”
For now, Lucky Rivers is a takeout restaurant as Gleason, who works alone, rents the kitchen and the front room.
She hopes to grow the business in the near future but says that’s enough for now as she works on the menu offerings and grows her customer base.
She says the format allows her to stay flexible as she changes her menu every week.
“It’s so diverse,” she says. “This week I’m doing a pork banh mi, which is a Vietnamese style sandwich on baguettes with goose pate on them.”
That was just one of the menu items for the week.
Lucky Rivers is open Wednesday through Saturday. Gleason posts the menu for the week ahead each Saturday.
“I ask that people preorder by Monday so I can have an idea of how much to make,” she said.
But in addition to her weekly menu, she also makes daily specials, which are also posted and require no preorder.
“I have baked goods, soups, stews, salads or wraps,” she said. “People can just come in and let me know what they want.”
Gleason says her menu often changes based upon what she receives from local farmers or the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, from whom she receives her vegetables.
“I have a salad on the menu every week called the Turnrow Salad because it highlights whatever produce I can get from Turnrow that week,” she said, adding they’re offered with homemade dressings. “This week it has beets, kale, carrots and all these delicious microgreens from them.”
She says she offers a variety of healthy wraps and granola, a favorite with the local UPS driver.
“He buys like 20 a week,” she says. “It cracks me up.”
She says her homemade pimento is popular and her brownies — tahini and maple glazed — have been a hit.
“And I have different scones every morning and buckwheat sourdough available every week,” she said.
Gleason says she’s staying busy but is looking forward to summer — the first since the New River received a National Park designation.
“It’s so exciting,” she said. “I can already feel the different energy of all these people coming through.”
Gleason says she’s fallen in love with Hinton and is ready for more people to see the beauty that attracted her.
“And I’ll have good, quality nutritious food for them,” she says. “If they want a meal or if they want to pick something that’s fast and easy to take on a hike or if they’re going down the river or biking or whatever. This is the place to get it.
“I’m excited to share what Lucky Rivers is all about.”
• • •
Lucky Rivers Café and Catering, located at 401 Summers St. in Hinton, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.