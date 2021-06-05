More often than not, the typical four years a student spends in high school leave lasting impressions. But every now and then, it’s the student who gets to leave a lasting impression on the school.
This is the case for Shady Spring High School seniors Serenity Brooks, Madison Day, Brooklyn Porterfield and junior Sydney Harper.
The students spent the final few weeks of their school year in partnership with art teacher Melissa Losada, painting two large murals, which will soon have a permanent spot on the wall of their school.
Losada said the two murals, painted on canvases 7 feet high and 10 feet long, took roughly six weeks and more than 50 hours to complete.
“This was a huge project, but I think in the end it was extremely rewarding to have these students have something that’s a symbol of their school year hanging in the school for hopefully many, many years to come,” Losada said.
While she said she could not be more proud of the finished product, Losada said she and her students faced many challenges along the way, from finishing on time to all the long hours they had to put in.
Losada, herself a former Shady student, said the project came via a request from the school’s principal out of a desire to brighten up the walls in the cafeteria.
From there Losada set about finding a few students to help her with the massive undertaking.
“I hand-selected four students who I thought would be creative enough and dedicated, because I knew that it would be a huge job, and who I knew would spend the time on it,” she said. “They agreed and from there we started choosing what design we wanted to paint – looking at inspiration photos.
“Eventually we decided on a design that we wanted to do, and we got our canvases in, sketched out the design on each of them and just got to work painting.”
Brooks, also an AP art student, said sketching the designs took just as much work and effort as painting.
“We used a projector because it would have taken us too long to sketch it out by hand and we had a deadline – the end of the school year,” she said. “We used the projector to sketch out the basic shapes of where everything was at so we could go back and add in the details.”
The group also broke up into pairs to help speed up the process, with Brooks and Day focusing their efforts on the painting of the tiger with a butterfly resting on its nose, while Harper and Porterfield took charge of the painting featuring an up-close portrait of the face of a tiger.
Losada said she drifted between the two paintings, as there was plenty of work to go around.
She added that only someone who has taken on a project of this size could understand the amount of prep that went into it before even putting paint to canvas.
“You should have seen us,” she said. “After the first brush stroke we all did a happy dance. We were like ‘Yay, we’re finally adding paint,’ because even before we started painting it was a process. Sketching it, figuring out what design we wanted to do, what we left in, what we left out. That was a whole process before we started painting.”
Despite their excitement from finally adding color to the canvases, painting came with its own set of challenges.
Brooks, Day and Harper were all in agreement when they said one of the most challenging parts of completing the mural was all the layering it involved.
Every part, from the tiger’s face to its fur, its stripes and even the background, had to be done in stages.
“We did this with acrylic paint so it wasn’t just putting on one layer of paint and ‘OK that section is done’; it’s three or four layers for us to do one small section and then you have to let it dry before you can move on to the next,” Losada said.
For the closeup painting of the tiger’s face and eyes, Harper said the first layer she and Porterfield worked on was the gray, which is only really visible in the back corners of the painting. From there they added the tiger’s orange fur, then the six layers of mountains, which were done from top to bottom.
Next, they layered on the white bits of the tiger’s fur that encompassed its eyes. Then came the tiger’s green eyes and then finally the black stripes.
While the result is nothing short of a masterpiece, Harper said that if someone had seen the painting while they were still working on one of the middle layers, they might not have even been able to tell that they were painting a tiger.
“We went through a couple of ugly stages before we got it done,” Harper said. “I remember mine looked bald before we finally added the (black) stripes.”
Day said the most challenging part of her painting was the detail that went into the fur and all the blending it entailed.
“There are so many different layers that it felt like it was going to take forever, but we finally got it done and it looked really cool,” she said.
The group said another challenge they faced was the size of the paintings, which were roughly two feet taller than the students and the teacher.
“We had to bring stools from our house and chairs, and we had to switch out who was going to stand on the stool for the day because it hurt our backs, so we traded out,” Losada said. “It’s painting. You wouldn’t think that it's work. We do this as a hobby, we love it, we love expressing ourselves in the way but something of this size, it’s work.”
By the end of each day Brooks said everything from her back to her arms and her ankles was sore.
“Just holding your hand up for that long, it’s going to be sore,” said Brooks, adding that during the last two weeks of school the group stayed after school every day for nearly two and a half hours just to make sure they would be done on time.
Though it may be easier to remember all the challenges they went through, they all agreed that it was very much a bonding experience and one they will not soon forget.
“It’s hard to explain, but while we were doing it, I was kind of pushing myself because it’s a lot of hard work, but now that it’s done, just seeing the finished product and knowing that we did it together is probably my favorite part,” Brooks said.
Harper said she too loved spending time with her friends.
Although the paintings will be hung in the cafeteria, they were painted in the school’s agriculture building, which is in a separate building from the school. Harper said this meant they could paint undisturbed while cranking up their favorite tunes.
“Hanging out while doing something we all love to do, it was awesome,” Harper said.
After the challenging year everyone has faced, Losada said she could not have imagined a better way to end the school year.
“I think that after the year that we’ve all had, teachers and students and parents and everyone with coronavirus and being separated from everyone and that type of isolation, being able to actually be back in school, off of the blended model, collaborating with students on this type of project was a really, really excellent way to end the school year,” Losada said.
As a senior, Brooks said she could not imagine a better way to end her time at Shady Spring.
“It will be very interesting if I come back here, which I might have a chance of doing because I want to be a teacher, it will be very interesting to see how it’s aged and what people think of it a couple years later,” Brooks said.
“Honestly,” said Harper, “it’s rewarding now that it’s done and honestly, I can’t wait until I can look back and joke with my kids and grandkids that I did that and how bomb their grandma and mom was.”
Day added, “It was kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. They’re so massive and I’ll probably never get to collaborate on art again, so it was a really nice opportunity.”