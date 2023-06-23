winner.jpeg

Shelia Pugh of Layland, W.Va., won the drawing for a $100 WalMart gift card at Seniors Day Out, sponsored and hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center by The Register-Herald. Attendees had to visit each booth and have their entry form initialed before it was submitted for a random drawing.

