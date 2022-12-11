Bill and Lynn O’Brien, this year’s Spirit of Beckley honorees, are the living embodiment of what this prestigious award represents. Their adult lives have been spent serving the City of Beckley, which they have selflessly done with dignity and class.
My personal friendship with Bill dates back to when we both entered the seventh grade at Beckley Junior High School many years ago. He was one of the nicest and smartest kids in our class and had a sense of humor. After all of these years little has changed; he remains one of the nicest, smartest and funniest people I know. If proof of his intellect is needed, his marrying Lynn in 1973 certainly satisfies that. For almost 50 years, they have been each other’s primary support and have shown what a true partnership between two good people can accomplish. Together they raised a tremendous son, Jay, and are proud grandparents of their five grandchildren.
Following Bill’s graduation from Marshall, he began his career at WJLS. Soon Bill began broadcasting sporting events for Woodrow Wilson High School and spent the next 43 years of his Hall of Fame career as the “Voice of the Beckley Flying Eagles.” Lynn spent many of those years beside him assisting in the broadcasts. There was nothing more enjoyable than tuning into Bill’s broadcasts of Beckley football games on Friday nights or Beckley basketball during its many championship runs.
In addition to hosting and emceeing countless dinners and fundraisers, they have given their time and resources in support of many important local organizations including the YMCA, Beckley Area Foundation, Crimestoppers, United Way, Chamber of Commerce and others.
Following retirement, they took on perhaps their greatest challenge. In 2014 the Beckley City Government was about to undergo the biggest transition it had faced in 25 years. The City’s long-time and successful mayor had resigned, and City Council had the task of naming the new mayor to complete the remaining 2 ½ years of his term. With Lynn’s full support, Bill became a candidate because he believed he could be a unifying force and leader during this critical time for the City.
City Council selected him to complete the outstanding term, and the following morning he showed up at City Hall ready to work. For the next 2 ½ years, Bill & Lynn gave everything they had to the City. Bill showed outstanding leadership and made difficult decisions during his term. As city attorney, I had the privilege to work with him every day. He was not worried about what was popular or what pleased any particular group. His only concern was what was best for the City, and his actions proved it. The City should always be grateful for their contributions.
Bill and Lynn O’Brien have dedicated their adult lives to serving this community. They truly are “The Spirit of Beckley.”
Bill File III
co-chair
33rd Spirit of Beckley
