Jessica Moneypenny has a difficult time describing her downtown Fayetteville business.
On the surface, Out of the Ashes is part women’s clothing and apparel and part unique home décor.
But at its roots, Moneypenny said, the shop is much more.
“It depends on the season,” she said, referencing not just the traditional winter, spring, summer and fall, but also the changing seasons of life. “One season ends and another begins. One door opens and one door closes.
“It’s still unfolding.”
At the moment, both Moneypenny and Out of the Ashes are in seasons of change.
She opened the business with lifelong best friend Melissa Harrah in October 2020.
The business added another personal connection for the pair who also worked together at Fayetteville Elementary School — Moneypenny as a kindergarten teacher and Harrah as school principal.
In June 2021, however, Moneypenny resigned from the school system to take a position with Coda Mountain Academy, and a few months later Harrah left Out of the Ashes to fully focus on her position at the school.
Rather than close the shop, Moneypenny said Harrah, with whom she remains “the best of friends,” encouraged her to push forward on her own.
“She’s always been there throughout my life to say, ‘Go for it, Jess,’” Moneypenny said of Harrah. “Because of that Out of the Ashes was born. Now that she’s stepped away, I have learned that lesson and that has given me new strength to keep it going.”
• • •
Moneypenny said the learning curve was steep as she transitioned into soul business owner.
“Melissa was the one who dealt with all the finances so I had a lot to learn there,” she said.
Inventory responsibilities were another challenge as Moneypenny had previously focused only on the home décor portion of the store. Now, much of her time is spent watching fashion trends and ordering items like sweaters, tops and pants.
“It’s not necessarily where my heart is, but I see that clothing draws people in,” she said. “It seems right now that people really want warm and cozy sweaters so we have between 15 and 18 different choices.”
She takes care to offer a variety of brands, but said Umgee is one offering that will stay consistent.
“It has a natural and soft look about it,” she said of the clothing. “It’s not overly colorful. I think it speaks to me because that’s how I see beauty.
“It’s not necessarily flashy, just natural and nice and authentically attractive.”
Authenticity is important to Moneypenny.
“Authentic, Bold, Beautiful,” she said of the shop’s tagline.
It’s a goal, she said, that customers find all three, though again, not necessarily in the traditional sense, at Out of the Ashes.
Those who follow the business on Facebook or Instagram have, in recent months, seen Moneypenny put her own boldness to the test.
“Social media was a big part of the learning curve,” she said, explaining her recent appearances on the platforms were a first. “I have never had a Facebook account and really don’t know how to operate it.”
Fortunately, her two young daughters have been by her side as she’s posted photos of new inventory and even videos of herself modeling and talking about new clothing.
“Somehow it’s working,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if it’s the best, but I think people might have a little smile on their face because it’s kind of humorous to watch.
“Maybe I’ll give people the courage themselves to just be natural and go for it.”
Though she’s getting somewhat used to the idea, Moneypenny said communicating with customers via social media will never be the preferred method.
“It’s not the same as sharing experiences with customers across the counter,” she said.
Though financial success is crucial for the shop’s survival, Moneypenny said social interaction — specifically sharing her faith — is a priority.
She said Out of the Ashes, both the shop and its name, were direct results of faith.
“It’s roots of encouragement and hope,” she said, explaining the store’s name was inspired by scripture. “It’s the overall message that all the things we go through will one day be turned into something beautiful. I have that hope and it comes from sharing the Word.”
Not everyone who passes through the doors will share their faith or even engage in conversation, but Moneypenny said she’s always excited when it does happen.
It was one such exchange that led her to begin a new offering for local women.
“I was working in the shop one Saturday in July and a customer visiting from Charlotte looked at me and said, ‘Would you like to be encouraged today,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, yes, of course I would.”
The customer, who Moneypenny said purchased a scripture stone, told her she believed she would be interested in learning about a group called “Moms in Prayer.”
“So I went to their website and I knew that was it,” she said, explaining she, since opening Out of the Ashes, had been looking for a way to reach more people in the community. “I knew this was the way to do that one extra thing I knew would be important for the shop.”
Since late October, local women have gathered at the shop at 6 p.m. every Thursday to, Moneypenny said, “pray over individual children and specific schools that we have on our hearts that week.”
“I brought a couch to the front of the shop and we pull up several more chairs when we need them,” she said. “We just use that little corner in the front window and pray.
“It’s wonderful.”
• • •
Though she said managing her new 9-5 job as well as adjusting to her new role with Out of the Ashes has sometimes been stressful, Moneypenny said her faith and her support system have helped.
“My husband (David) has really helped me with the accounting and books and my oldest daughter Julia, who is 14, comes with me Saturdays and helps run the register,” she said. “Gwen is my 11-year-old and she’s in the back breaking down boxes and playing in Styrofoam peanuts and pretty much making a mess. But I don’t mind because they’re with me.
“I’m not on my own.”
And though she has a difficult time narrowing down just what type of business Out of the Ashes is, she said she looks forward to watching it grow.
“It’s been home décor. It’s been boutique. It’s been women’s apparel,” she said, laughing. “I don’t know. Maybe now it’s House of Prayer and Women’s Apparel. It’s all of the above.
“It just changes with the season.”
• • •
Out of the Ashes, located at 104 E. Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, is open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone interested in learning more about Mom’s in Prayer can do so by calling the shop at 304-575-6102 or by sending a private message — to which Moneypenny said she’ll have someone help her reply — to the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
