Those who regularly attend the State Fair of West Virginia will probably recognize her smile.
It lights up her face as she greets friends and strangers or talks about the things she loves.
And though Covid-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s fair — taking with it the popular pottery shop she’s operated beneath the grandstand in recent years — that same smile is front and center as Maryanne Tuck Grimmett loads her “clay babies” inside her seafoam green Shasta Airflyte camper and makes her way across southern West Virginia.
“I love to travel, so it just seemed like a mobile pottery shop was the perfect solution,” Grimmett says, explaining she plans to sell her pottery in the parking lots of small businesses throughout the region. “My plan is to create fun routes, stay a couple of hours at each spot, and move on to the next one.”
The fair is the biggest event of the year for the Monroe County resident, and one for which she spends months preparing, but she says she’s not disappointed by the curveball.
“It always works out the way it’s supposed to,” she says. “I’ll miss seeing my customers, but I’ll get to see a lot of them with my pop-up shops, and we’ll have it (the fair) next year.”
And that positivity is indicative of Grimmett’s basic outlook on life, as she balances work and play, finding happiness after a recent family heartbreak, and peace in her brightly colored studio.
• • •
Grimmett was three degrees deep in her original career path when she discovered her interest in pottery.
“I’m a nerd,” she says laughing, as she talks about her two bachelor’s degrees — secondary education and English — from Concord University, and the master’s degree in English literature from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.
While she was attending graduate school in the summer of 2008, however, a pottery course caught her attention.
“It really started out as something just for fun,” she says of the six-week nongraded class. “It was a diversion from my regular classes.”
But she quickly found she enjoyed it and continued the classes even after she completed her degree.
“It just became something that was only mine,” she says. “You could go any time and work and it was just my time to turn everything off and learn.
“I fell in love with it.”
It didn’t come easy though as she laughs when she recalls her early efforts.
“I was so, so bad at it,” she says, “but I didn’t care because it was a new challenge and I wanted to learn.”
And through the class, she met a potter who made her think perhaps teaching wasn’t her life’s plan.
“She was maybe 30 and I asked her how long she’d been doing it and I distinctly remember she told me seven years,” Grimmett recalls. “I thought, ‘If she can do this in seven years, I can learn to do this in seven years.’”
So she kept at it, purchased a kiln and a used pottery wheel from the school and, three years later, sold her first piece at a farmers’ market in the North Carolina town where she still lived with her husband BJ.
“It was a blue and green bowl with fluted edges and I remember being so excited to know that someone else loved something I made enough to buy it from me and take it home with them,” she says.
Grimmett says she enjoyed those days at the farmers’ market, as she grew confident in her ability not only as a potter, but also as a businesswoman.
But she put the clay aside when she and BJ, owner of Circle G equestrian ministry, packed up and headed to Wyoming for a few years so he could complete his horse training certification.
In 2015 they returned to West Virginia and purchased land in Monroe County.
That’s when she finally launched Pottery by Maryanne, seven years after taking her first class.
• • •
“I remember the day we closed on our house,” Grimmett says of the Greenville property upon which she also helps BJ operate Circle G. “I really did feel like we owned a piece of Heaven.
“That’s how we feel about West Virginia.”
Grimmett’s parents met when her father, a U.S. Navy veteran, was stationed in the Philippines.
She was born in California but moved to the Sewell Mountain area of Rainelle as a baby, where she and her four siblings were raised.
“I consider myself West Virginia born and raised even though I’m not really,” she says. “I guess I’m West Virginia-raised, but not born.”
Her love for West Virginia is evident in her pottery as her West Virginia products, particularly mugs — sturdy coffee cups in every color imaginable marked with a raised outline of the state’s shape — are in constant demand.
“They’re the most sought-after item,” she says, adding she frequently gets requests to emblazon the mugs with the outlines of other states, as well. But she politely declines and sells those customers a plain mug instead.
“I can’t do it,” she says. “It feels disloyal to my brand and disloyal to West Virginia. It’s important to me that Pottery by Maryanne is a company that promotes West Virginia and West Virginia-made crafts and maintains an identity that is West Virginia-based.”
If she were selling at this year’s fair, she would be in her rainbow-color studio right now, shaping kitchen crocks, tumblers, flowerpots, vases and bowls for chips and dip and soup.
“Soup bowls are fun and different,” she says of the bowl that has a pocket for cheese and crackers. “They’re a really good seller.”
“Fun” is a word Grimmett uses to describe everything she makes.
“Basically, if it’s fun, I make it,” she says. “If it’s not, I don’t. Or if it’s stressful, I don’t.”
That’s why customers won’t often find Pottery by Maryanne plates.
“They take up a whole lot of kiln space,” she says. “They crack pretty easily and they’re cumbersome. They’re just not fun.”
And there was a time recently when pottery in itself wasn’t fun.
On May 8, 2017, her brother Joshua lost his life in a car accident.
“If you only knew how close my family is — how close the five of us siblings and my parents are,” she says. “Our souls are so interconnected. It changed everything.”
Grimmett has a memory of Joshua helping her build up her stock of butter dishes not long before he passed away.
“I can close my eyes and I can see him standing there watching me put handles on mugs and listening while I explain things,” she says. “I can see him and for a while, pottery just hurt too much.
“…I don’t come to pottery expecting it to put me in a good place,” she continues. “I have to come to it from a good place. And for a while, pottery just didn’t feel good.”
After months of pain, Grimmett found peace in her pottery, and she’s no longer working out of the basement studio where she last threw clay with her brother.
Her brightly colored workspace — which she shares with her bosses, chocolate lab Charlie and basset hound Mabel — is more suited to her personality and is decorated with photos of her family and even some of Joshua’s art.
“He would love the studio,” she says, crying. “He would love to come in here and see all the things I’m making and all the resources I have to make them with. He’d be proud of what I’ve built.”
And she says she is, too.
“I feel like pottery, yeah, it’s hard work, but it’s so much of who I am now, and it makes me feel good on my soul now to do this.”
• • •
Grimmett says she's enjoyed hitting the road in Bernadette Irene, the name she’s given her new camper.
“Of course it’s (the camper) a she, because, well, a woman-owned business, obviously,” she says, laughing.
In addition to operating the business office of Circle G, she's a level 5 executive consultant for the skincare line Rodan + Fields, an extra income she says has allowed her to travel when not working.
She says she’s grateful for what she considers the blessings in her life.
“I feel so humbled and blessed that I have the pottery business that I have, the husband that I have and the family that I have,” she says. “They’re all gifts that flow together and work together. I’m just grateful for the gifts I’ve been given, and I want to use them well.”
• • •
Visit Pottery by Maryanne on Facebook, where she will post the location of her pop-up shops and also updates about new items available for purchase.
She will also take orders for Christmas.
Contact Grimmett at maryannegrimmett@yahoo.com.
