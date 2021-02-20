In early spring of 2020, Debbi Miller was reading lines from a script.
The 57-year-old Beckley resident had been cast for a commercial voiceover job in Nashville.
“It was a hospital company that wanted a southern accent on its telephone prompts,” she said, launching into an example. “Thank you for calling. Please press 1.”
Miller practiced the script using “more twang and less twang,” but in the end, it was for naught, as the job was canceled.
“I was real excited,” she said. “That would have been a fun job to do but the pandemic hit and it didn’t pan out.”
So the retired nurse, who dedicates much of her free time to animal rescue – cats in particular, carried on, like everyone else, in the new socially distanced world.
But one day over the summer, she can’t remember just when, she came across a Facebook post that struck an artistic nerve.
“JCFilms had an online casting call,” she recalled. “So I got my headshots done, sent them, and they called and said, ‘You’re in!’”
● ● ●
Miller has always had a creative side.
“I did high school theater (at Woodrow Wilson) under Melinda Wills,” she recalled. “I owe my interest and passion in that to her.”
She continued her studies at West Virginia University, where she majored in theater and minored in dance, but then attended Johns Hopkins for her nursing degree.
Though her career took her off the stage, she’s remained active in the art world, participating locally in the Beckley Dance Theatre School’s “Nutcracker.”
But the opportunity with the faith-based JCFilms, named for writer/director/producer Jason Campbell, a native of Bridgeport, marked her first foray into the film world.
Miller’s first movie “Nun Nancy,” based on a true story, was filmed in and around the Bridgeport area in August.
“It’s about a nun who becomes a bartender incognito to try to save all the girls that are working in the bar from going to the dark side,” Miller said of the storyline.
She’s an extra in the movie – a nun without a speaking part, but she said she enjoyed the experience.
And she said she pitched an idea for an extra scene that made the cut.
“I’m excited about that,” she said. “That was fun.”
Her involvement with JCFilms, which has produced more than 20 faith-based films available for streaming on Amazon Prime, took off from there as she’s since participated in three additional films.
Although she had no lines in “Nun Nancy,” she said she did a little research before filming.
“I’m a Protestant …,” she said with a laugh.
But her next roles in “A Patriot’s Day” and “The Notebooks” came naturally.
“I played a nurse, which was really easy because I am a nurse,” she said. “It required zero prep.”
Those parts were also unspeaking but unexpectedly led to something a bit bigger.
Following an acting workshop in January, Miller said Campbell gave her a speaking role in “A Patriot’s Day.”
“It’s about three American soldiers and their experiences with PTSD,” she said. “I play Rachel at a PTSD meeting.”
But her lines as Rachel, which she filmed Jan. 30, were not scripted.
“He (Campbell) gave us the liberty to come up with our own stories,” she said, explaining she wrote the short story her grief-stricken character delivers at the meeting.
“I didn’t know what I was going to say until I drove up there,” she continued, “but it was great. Even the guys were crying. It was really emotional.”
The filming experience also gave Miller a chance to meet and work with actor Dean Cain, who frequently appears in Campbell’s films, including three of those in which Miller worked.
“The first I saw him, I passed him in the hall and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Debbi,’ and he said, ‘Hi, Debbi, I’m Dean,’” she said, laughing. “He’s so nice and kind. Very welcoming and approachable.
“He was just real.”
● ● ●
Miller referred to the movies as her unpaid side hustles.
But she said money was never an issue.
“It’s been such a great creative outlet through the pandemic,” she said. ”It’s just been wonderful.”
She said she hopes to participate in other JCFilms productions and wants to encourage others with creative interests to perhaps do the same.
“I want to get the word out that there’s opportunities right here,” she said.
And she looks forward to watching the movies and hopes others will do so as well.
“You’ll always find a message of light and love (in Campbell’s movies),” she said.
● ● ●
Upon release, “Nun Nancy,” “A Patriot’s Day,” “The Notebooks,” and “An Easter Prayer for Moses” will first be available for viewing on Amazon Prime and then DVD.
Email: mjames@register-herald.com