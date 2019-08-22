American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in Fayette County received two grants this month to make their public schools a better place.
The county received a grant of $2,625 from First Book, a nonprofit providing new books, educational resources, and other essentials — including coats, snacks, and hygiene kits — to educators serving children in need, and another grant of $2,625 from AFT-National.
Tega Toney, AFT-Fayette President and AFT-West Virginia Vice President, said the grant from First Book will be used to give vouchers to beginning teachers for their classroom. Each county has been tasked with defining “beginning teacher,” and she said in Fayette County, officials have decided a teacher with three years or less under their belt will qualify.
“Each county was also allowed to set what amount they wanted to give to the beginning teachers,” she explained. “Fayette is the largest county in the grant, so we chose to let the first 26 people who signed up with AFT and were beginning teachers to receive a $100 credit to buy the books.”
Since First Book focuses on getting books into the hands of children from low socioeconomic areas, the cost of books for teachers using the grant is 50 to 90 percent off retail cost.
The grant received from AFT-National is allowing counties to be a little more open-minded on how they want to use the money. In Fayette County, AFT has decided to spend it on establishing care closets in schools throughout the county.
“A care closet will provide basic hygiene items, clothing, school supplies, and food pantry items. This is a new endeavor for this county because there are not official care closets established inside of the schools themselves,” Toney explained. “Our vision is for each school to have access to a care closet. We are currently in the process of finding partnerships with churches, civic organizations, businesses, and individuals to help maintain the care closets after AFT’s initial funding to establish them.”
Toney added AFT-Fayette believes strongly in the necessity of care closest. She said being in a union means members fight for other members’ rights on the job, workplace protection, and lobby on their behalf for good working conditions.
“But, there is another side to it,” she continued. “Being in a union also means you are a community builder. It’s no secret the opioid epidemic is ravaging our schools and communities. We want to take care of our families, kids, neighbors, and friends. We’re all in this together.”
Toney is also a teacher at Oak Hill High School in Fayette County. She is planning to utilize her classroom as one of the care closets.
Since she teaches 11th and 12th grade social studies classes, she will be incorporating the care closet into her classroom as part of a civic engagement project.
“I have a lot of plans for them to help distribute items to the elementary and middle schools, help contact other organizations to enlist their help with the care closets, and work out logistics for stocking supplies,” she said.
Wyoming, Clay and Boone were among the other counties that received the grant from First Book and AFT-National.
Fred Albert, President of AFT-West Virginia worked to apply for this grant for West Virginia, Toney said. It is a national grant distributed to many different states, and the four counties chosen in West Virginia have demonstrated a need for student and teacher support.
