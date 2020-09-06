A scholarship endowment in the name of Sterling T. Lewis has been established at Beckley Area Foundation.
Sterling T. Lewis III, or “Dusty,” as he is known by family and friends, started this scholarship to honor his father and grandfather.
The Sterling T. Lewis Memorial Scholarship will be used to assist individuals pursuing a career, credentialing or those receiving specialized professional training in areas of public safety – first responders, firefighters, police, specialized police courses and criminal justice.
Should there not be eligible individuals for this primary purpose, individuals pursing entrepreneurship, real estate or land management will be considered. Recipients must be residents of Raleigh County and with all things being equal first preference will be given to individuals from the Shady Spring area.
Sterling Sr. was an entrepreneur, manager of numerous real estate holdings, legislator and community volunteer. Along with his wife Helen, he was owner and manager of the S & S IGA Foodliner in Beaver. Additionally, he served as a Raleigh County commissioner in the early 1970s and in the West Virginia House of Delegates between 1975 and 1980. Upon his passing, House Resolution No. 37 referred to him as a “gentleman, soldier and statesman.”
His legacy of service continued with his namesake and only child, Sterling Jr. A 1968 graduate of Shady Spring High School, he received a Bachelor of Education from West Virginia Tech and spent the next 26 years as a driver education teacher at his high school alma mater. During those years he coached football, track and wrestling.
Additionally, he served his community as Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s chief for 20 years. Following his father’s example, Sterling Jr.’s public service included two terms as a state legislator in the House of Delegates and as an appointee monitoring the legislative sessions for two more years. The following 13 years, until his retirement in 2013, he served as the state fire marshal.
The third generation Sterling continues his grandfather’s business interests as owner of Lewis Rentals and has shared his father’s loyalty to community by wearing a firefighter’s gear for eight years as a junior and adult member of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. Despite job opportunities requiring relocation out of state, he chooses to remain in West Virginia.