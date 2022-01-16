The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary established the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund to support students from Boone, Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Students must have a parent, stepparent, sibling or grandparent who has been or is currently employed in a coal-related industry.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with “FOCLA” in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. If you are interested in leaving a bequest, call BAF at 304-253-3806 or email info@bafwv.org.