Q: My sister has cancer and she was visiting last night and was telling me she has to have a PET scan. She has multiple CT scans and X-rays and blood work and we both were wondering what a PET scan was and why it needs to be done. It seems like a waste of money.
A: Cancer is a terrible disease and the process of determining the primary cause of the cancer and then the proper treatment process is also grueling on the patient. Sometimes a cancer is found after it has already spread to other organs, so we need to find the primary site or the place that it first started. This is often the reason for the multiple CT scans, X-rays, and blood work. A PET scan is a step further in helping us determine if the cancer has spread in body. It is a test that, in simple terms, highlights any area in the body that may have cancer cells. These areas may not have been detected on the previous CT scans or X-rays. While the tests are tiresome and seem unnecessary, they are very important in helping with treatment.
Q: I have a prescription for a blood pressure medication and the bottle says to take the medication every 12 hours. My question is: Does it have to be taken EXACTLY 12 hours apart? Because that is very hard for me to do.
A: Simple answer is no. Medicines that are prescribed twice a day or every 12 hours are prescribed in such a way because they are metabolized in the body and peak within 12 hours. You can safely take it a little earlier than the 12 hours apart; for example if you take the morning dose at 8 a.m., you can take the evening dose at 6 p.m. if it is easier for you, rather than waiting until 8 p.m., when you may forget to take it. Many patients miss the medication due to this small detail or because they want to be compliant.
