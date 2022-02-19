At the United Way of Southern West Virginia, we don’t like saying no.
We are yes men and women, and we want to continue to be yes men and women.
However, without support in reaching our annual campaign goal, we are going to have to start telling some of our partner agencies no.Do you know how hard it is to tell an agency who relies on our partnership, “Sorry, this year there is no money for hats, no money for gloves, no money for diapers, no money for shoes, no money for baby formula, no money for heating the house, no money for gas for the car, no money for child care, no money for elder care, no money for basic human necessities”?
The United Way of Southern West Virginia is 80 percent of the way toward reaching our campaign goal of $600,000, which means that there is still $120,000 that we need to raise to meet our obligations to our partner agencies. This is a lofty goal with the little bit of time remaining in the campaign season, but with your help, we believe it is attainable. We don’t want to have say no, and that is why we are calling on you to step up and help us to say yes to the children, yes to the mom trying to feed her kids, yes to the dad who needs gas for his car to get to work, yes to the elderly who rely on home-delivered meals and home visits, yes to the social workers and volunteers who supply necessary goods and services, yes to battered and abused women, yes to families seeking assistance with utility bills.
If you are a regular donor to the United Way of Southern West Virginia or if you have never donated before, please, please, please consider extending your donations or becoming a first-time donor. With the United Way of Southern West Virginia you know that there is transparency in where your money is going and the agencies that it is funding, and you can see your money at work within the community. The pressure is on, and we have seen in the past that when we have called upon you, you have always managed to deliver a win and helped us to say yes to the community of southern West Virginia.
We know that there are still big and little donors out there who would like to make a difference in our community and effect positive change. Our slogan throughout this campaign season has been “change doesn’t happen alone,” which is why we are relying on you to pull us through this home stretch. If you would like to help us reach our goal, please consider donating to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, made securely online by going to unitedwayswv.com, called in at 304-253-2111 or dropped off at 110 Croft St., Beckley, WV 25801.