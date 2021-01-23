She invited herself to a cookout in June 2004.
I knew the tiny, white kitty with the pristine pink flea collar was just passing through. She was gorgeous and obviously belonged to someone, but when I asked whose she was, she told me she was mine.
I had only been out of grad school a few months and was living at home. Family things drew me back. My mom had just had a kidney removed and I wanted to be there with her. (I hadn’t yet started at the newspaper or decided if I wanted to work at the paper, so I took what I called a “for now” job while I figured things out.) I knew I couldn’t just lift someone’s kitten, but it got late and the White One was still hanging out. So, I brought her in and she stayed the night with our two other cats. When I left for work the next day, however, my mom promptly put her outside. I remember some lines about stealing someone else’s cat and also something about already having two cats. I thought it was a bunch of gibberish, really.
The kitty did, too. When I got home, she was waiting in the yard. This went on for a bit. In at night, out during the day. Before long, I put an ad in the classifieds “looking” for her people though I hoped I didn’t actually find them. I also went around the neighborhood and put up a few signs. Finally, I came home from work one night and told my mom to stop putting Sasha outside. And that was that. (For years, I liked to remind my mom that she tried to throw Sasha out in the streets.)
Sasha was my cat from the instant we met. My shadow. She followed me around. She slept on me. If I sat down, she was on my lap. And she was prissy. When she was awake, her front paws were crossed. Always a lady. Always clean. Always cleaning. She had the longest tongue I’ve ever seen on a cat and it was always in motion. She was obsessed with cleaning herself and anything you put in her path while she cleaned herself. She’d spend 30 minutes cleaning one side of her body and, in her younger years, was known to get so carried away you’d have to turn her so she’d give one side a break and start the other.
She was a little person stuffed inside a cat body. She hated drinking out of bowls — only cups, please, and Marshall football cups were her favorite. I had to stop drinking out of them because she automatically thought the water was hers when she saw one. She loved cheesecake, ice cream, bread and potato chips. But she would rip your face off for pizza and fries. She literally stole an entire slice of pizza off my plate before I knew what hit me once. More than once, really. Pizza night was her absolute favorite.
What Sasha didn’t love, however, was other animals. She loved one cat and tolerated another in her lifetime, but she was born with a mean streak the size of Texas when it came to anything that threatened her lifestyle. That included stray animals who passed by the window. No joke, she’d turn from 7-pound lap cat to jungle cat in .2. And when she was done attacking the window, she’d come after any breathing thing in her path inside the house. She never quite understood how tiny she was. Fortunately — although I loved watching and MIGHT have video of it — she calmed down in that regard about four years ago.
The spirit remained though. Even when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2019 and underwent a full chain mastectomy. She was a trooper and came out with a clean bill of health. But in November, she developed a severe UTI and a few weeks later our vet saw some transitional cells in her urine and recommended we visit Virginia Tech. She went every three months anyway and had just seen oncology and received a good report in September.
I almost didn’t take her to her Jan. 12 appointment with general medicine in Blacksburg. Her UTI had improved and she was feeling good, but the vet said they found large cell lymphoma. They gave her two months. Two months turned out to be nine days. She began to spiral as soon as she got home that evening.
We said goodbye to Sasha Thursday evening. I prayed she would cross over on her own, but, true to form, she fought to the end. A local vet — ours isn’t making house calls during Covid — came by and helped her make the journey. I was by her side, petting her head and holding her paws, which were, of course, crossed.
I miss her here, in all the places she used to be. She’s in Vegas now — that’s where my Dad always said they go — where she’s met up with her best kitty friend Marty James and all who went before her. I’m sure she’s eating a lot of pizza without worrying about her sodium intake. Or her girlish figure.
I’m not going to lie, my heart hurts so very much but but it helps that she’s been loved by so many through the years.
You might have even seen her, too. She had her own Christmas and Valentine’s billboards in 2019 and 2020 close to Wendy’s and KFC on Robert C. Byrd Drive. (I won them in an online auction for Operation Underdog and advertised with her since I don’t own a business.) She urged passers-by to show love at the holidays.
She showed me love all the time.
Maybe she’ll have another billboard sometime. I’ll keep my eye on upcoming auctions.
Thank you for coming to the cookout, Sash. And thank you for adopting me. I love you, pretty girl.
I’ll see you in Vegas one day.
