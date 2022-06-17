Two weeks post-graduation and I’m enjoying life at its finest.
I feel like the same person that I was before, just in different circumstances. I’ve reached a gap in my life, not a bad one full of emptiness and sorrow, but rather a good one, filled with relaxation and peace of mind. For these next two months, before I head off to college, I have nothing to plan or focus on besides family and friends. Everything else can wait, and it will.
Throughout my senior year, I have been so focused on organizing my future, but now it’s time to focus on all of my summertime fiestas. One week at the beach, another to Philadelphia, and the final one to Asheville, N.C. What do all of these trips have in common, you might ask? Family, friends, celebration, and, perhaps most importantly, the energy of love.
At graduation, we didn’t just receive our diplomas; we received an outpouring of love, support, and adoration from every direction. As I looked up from my seat by the stage, I saw thousands of families excitedly waiting for their child’s name to get called, and I heard the loudest cheers from every direction as I, and each of my fellow classmates, happily and proudly walked across the stage. For me, as for many, graduation may have just been the biggest love event of the season. Everyone came together, from near and far, to cheer on their kids; parents with so much hope for their children, and graduates with so much ambition for the future.
This summer, I shall hold my family close and savor every moment before I spread my wings and fly. Whether I’m lying on the beach listening to the waves crash to the shore, geeking out on Philadelphia history with my grandparents, or just relaxing in the shade in my quiet hollow, I will attempt to stay still for a bit and enjoy each new moment before my future rushes in.
Email: ferguson.w.works@gmail.com