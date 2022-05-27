Savoring past, present and future at graduation

The days have finally gone down to single digits now. I will be a high school graduate in precisely 7 days, 168 hours, or 10,080 minutes.
It feels so surreal as if it's not just a short week away, and if I'm being blunt, I frequently feel that I have already moved far past graduation in my head. For these past couple of weeks, I have been planning, picking, and arranging all things college for next year, and it's just so exciting. I have been selecting and shopping for all my stylish dorm room accouterment and scheduling my college classes for August. It's almost as if I have already moved past this immense milestone.
Throughout this next week, I hope to take a break from planning my future to focus on the present and even reminisce on the past. These past four years of high school have been somewhat unconventional for me, but there are still lots of moments and old norms that I will miss.
I will never get to chat with my best friends as we hustle to English class taught by a favorite teacher or be awoken by dozens of gentle kisses given by my mother and my loyal and steadfast canines at 6 a.m. on an average Monday morning. Although ending a chapter in life comes with its very own set of blues, I always like to focus on the positives, as you know.
Sure, I'll never have a class with those particular friends again taught by that same teacher, but I'll make new friends and find new teachers to love and learn from. And, as for having my mother and my beasts as my alarm clock, I'm pretty sure I will never get that lucky again, but I'm guessing that it will be quite a thrill to be able to quickly roll out of bed and walk to class in a matter of minutes.
As for what my future holds, of course, I don't exactly know. But when I calmly and confidently stride across that stage in my fluorescent green gown, I will be focused on the present moment, surrounded by all my beloved family and friends, just like I always hope to be.
