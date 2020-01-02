Santa, Mrs. Claus meet children at Summersville Lighthouse

"For the past six years, the Summersville Lake Lighthouse, located on the grounds of Summersville Lake Retreat, hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus for an event that includes the Zela Elementary Kindergarten - second grade. They have the opportunity to meet with the jolly fat man with the red nose to tell him of their Christmas wishes and receive a candy cane from Mrs. Claus.
While waiting for Santa and Mrs. Claus to arrive the children were treated with a lunch from Maloney's Sport's Pub & Grill with goodies from Creative Cakes and Bob Evans. The Summersville Army Corps of Engineers very own "Bobber the Water Dog" met with the children at the base of the Lighthouse until Santa arrived. The Claus's arrived in a 1949 Chevy truck where they were greeted by all of the children and elves. Each child then had the opportunity to talk with Santa, have their photo taken and given it to take home with them from WV Fine Photography.
The elves gave each child a bag full of items that included: a Zebco Fishing Rod, a kite, a hoodie jacket, slipper socks, blanket, hygiene items, snack items and water safety items, along with assorted toys and books.
Steve Keblesh says the best part about the event is seeing the look on the children's faces when they get to sit on Santa's lap.
After the children left with their goodies, the event followed up with a surprise from Steve and Donna Keblesh for Santa and Mrs. Claus, as WSAZ TV3 News Anchor Taylor Eaton presented them with the Hometown Award for their 38 years of service. Truly surprised, they humbly accepted the award but stated that their hero's are the children.
"Our neighbor had asked him to do a party, and everybody there went crazy over him, and so he did it for about a year without me," said Mrs. Claus. "He came home with a dress for me one day so we've been doing it ever since."
A lot has changed since they started their mission back in 1981, but what hasn't is the pure joy they are spreading.
"When we started 38 years ago, I never thought we would see what we see today," said Santa Claus. "But it's been a blessing. It really has."
Both say they don't do it for the recognition, but instead do it as a ministry. The kids that we see, they are the heroes," said Santa Claus. "That's what keeps us going … the need. They are the ones that should be recognized. We are just here for this mission. This is our ministry."
Santa also says, “Always give a hug … Where would the world be if everybody gave a hug instead of fighting … wouldn’t we be better off?”
"They truly make a huge effort to get to as many children as possible throughout the season so they can sit on his lap and express their wishes for the season. That's what it is all about. It's one of the smaller events that we do. It's by invitation only for the children that we bring up here and not many people see this event, but it's by far the most rewarding one that we do," Keblesh said.
Steve and Donna Keblesh expressed their appreciation for Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Lighthouse Event that is made possible by the “Friends of the Lighthouse”: Jack and Ann Lanham, West Virginia Fine Photography, Ron Gaskins and Amanda Haddox, Maloney’s Pub & Grille, Columbia Forest Products, Go Mart, Dollar Tree of Summersville, Shirley and Bob Guenther from West Mifflin PA, Jan and Larry Boyce of Danese, David Thomas DDS, Katherine Wooten DDS, Lewis Gilbert DDS, McDonalds of Summersville, Creative Cakes, Bob Evans of Summersville, U S Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District, Croiser’s Sanitary Services, Lewisburg’s Warner Music School, Lighthouse Royalty and the Summersville Lake Retreat and Lighthouse staff.