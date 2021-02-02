Sam’s Club is celebrating Black creators and giving them a platform to connect with readers in honor of Black History Month. Celebrated and best-selling authors of children’s and adult titles will participate in author readings throughout the month of February.
The authors will read their books via virtual book readings on Zoom. Signups are open now by googling Sam’s Club Black History.
Jemar Tisby – How to Fight Racism (adult title)
Wednesday Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
Malcolm Mitchell – My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World (children’s title)
Saturday, Feb 13, 11 a.m.
Vashti Harrison – Little Leaders Series (children’s title)
Saturday, Feb. 20, 11 a.m.
Meena Harris – Ambitious Girl (children’s title)
Saturday, Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m.
Linsey Davis – Stay This Way Forever (children’s title)
Saturday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.
Sam’s Club also offers a Culture and Kindness book collection in every club and online. This collection features more than 30 titles to encourage open mindedness and allow children and grownups to celebrate differences, learn empathy and increase understanding while also helping start conversations with peers and children of every age.