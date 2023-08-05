Throughout most of the year, I’m hard-pressed to crave a tomato, and I often even turn them down. I happily make exceptions to this rule come August, in peak tomato season. During this time, the flavorless cardboard-like, borderline red, and perfectly round tomatoes found in the grocery store bins become hastily replaced by the superior fresh ones that fill most of my garden.
When I am hungry on a hot summer day, there is nothing more refreshing and tantalizing than the delicious simplicity of a tomato sandwich. Sometimes I start daydreaming about home-grown tomatoes and the quintessential sandwich they create during the dark and short days of winter. In the doldrums of winter the idea of a sun-warmed tomato from my parents’ garden is mouthwatering. I guess I am lucky that my parents are crazy plant people who start their tomatoes from seed inside very early and baby the seedlings for what feels like ages before they go out. The fact that the baby tomatoes are so tenderly tended allows me to indulge in picking and enjoying when I get home. Stepping into the high tunnel to gather my ingredients, it doesn’t take much searching to find the perfect pick; fiery shades of orange and red catch my eyes immediately, and the firm and supple feel of the stripey heirloom seal the deal.
The controversy of the beloved southern staple, the tomato sandwich, starts at the bread and continues on into the contents of the sandwich. And while I do enjoy tradition, especially when it comes to food, I have been known to stray outside the standard sandwich box.
Adding the perfect smear of cream cheese, along with or in lieu of the mayonnaise, can take the classic up a notch and add a bit of extra creamy delight while including fresh cucumber and a sprig of basil accompanies the juicy tomato with the perfect crunch and a zealous punch of zest. Frequently I join the sun-ripened tomato with my anytime favorite egg sandwich and take brunch to a whole new summertime level.
From the cherry variety to the plum, heirloom, and even the green tomato, one really can’t go wrong when it comes to these tasty treats. Encompassing summer in every way with their bright colors and juicy textures, tomatoes are salty, savory, and superior to much else this season. It turns out Guy Clark was right about a lot, including the fact that there are “only two things that money can’t buy. That’s true love and homegrown tomatoes.”
