The April SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex.
The special for this month is a large collection of books about movies both old and new and about the actors and actresses who appeared in them. Some of them are coffee table-sized with beautiful illustrations.
As usual, there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and others. There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. Among recent donations are many new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books. Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles.
More hardback books are prices at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
The book sale is located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. It is handicap-accessible with a new wheelchair ramp.
