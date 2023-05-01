The May SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St. in Oak Hill.
This month SLAS is offering a 10 for $1 special on theological, religious, and inspirational books. Most of the books in this category are based on Christianity, but a few titles are based on Islam and Judaism.
There is a good selection of last month’s featured books about movies and about the actors and actresses who appeared in them.
As usual there are hundreds of novels including a large table dedicated to thrillers by popular authors such as James Patterson, David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child, Brad Thor, Patricia Cornwall and many others.
There is a large selection of military history with an emphasis on World War II. SALS continues to sort through recent donations and to add new titles from popular authors and book types such as craft and recipe books. Books for children and young adults have been newly organized with several boxes of additional titles.
Most hardback books are priced at $1 with paperbacks at 50 cents. A large table of romances including many popular authors are offered at 25 cents each.
The annex is handicapped accessible with a new wheelchair ramp.
