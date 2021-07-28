Armonia Salon & Spa owner Lauren Peters says everyone who walks through the doors of her Beckley business will be greeted with a warm welcome.
“We always make everyone feel welcome,” Peters said. “I try to acknowledge everyone who comes through the door.”
Peters, who has owned Armonia since 2019, described it as having a laid-back atmosphere where everyone talks.
“We always go back and forth, room to room, talking to all the clients,” Peters said, “letting everyone know that I see them.”
With a business name like Armonia, which translates to “harmony” in Italian, its atmosphere lives up to the name. Even reviews online brag about the relaxing ambience, and it’s something the employees strive to create for their guests. Like when guests come in after a hard day and get to relax and unwind, Peters said that making them feel good about themselves lets her know that she’s doing her job.
“When you turn them around to see their hair and they’re just so happy and excited, those experiences let me know that I’m doing my job,” she said. “I’m letting people feel good about themselves.”
Peters said that the salon is always looking for ways to grow and change. Whether it be moving a picture on a wall, getting new flooring or taking new classes to learn new techniques, everything they do goes back into the salon and their craft. But what makes owning a business easier, Peters said, is having good employees and loyal customers.
“Owning a business can be very stressful, and my girls make my job the best job in the world,” she said.
Yet, for a business centered on welcoming others and letting guests feel seen, Peters said that many customers never knew where the salon was.
“A lot of people come in here and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know this salon was here,’” she said, chuckling. “So, it’s nice to be recognized and let people know that we are here.”
At the end of the day, Armonia wants to welcome everyone in to feel right at home in the salon and spa.