Brian’s Safehouse will host a 15th anniversary celebration banquet and fundraiser Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. at The Place, United Methodist Temple, Beckley, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
Leon Brush, cofounder and executive director, said in a press release that he is thankful for the work that Brian’s Safehouse has been able to do over the last 15 years.
“I am humbled by the fact that so many families have found peace after the reckless lifestyle and chaos of addiction,” Brush said.
The banquet is to highlight those rescued through the work the Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest have done, with 2017 graduate Kyle Viars sharing his story as the keynote speaker.
Viars came to the Safehouse having lost everything to addiction. His life is now one of success – as a Christian, a family man, in business, and through youth coaching.
“I’m extremely grateful for the Safehouse,” Viars said in the release. “They taught me how to live again — most importantly, taught me how to have a relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’m always excited to share my story knowing it may help someone in need.”
Brian’s Safehouse is a faith-based residential substance use disorder program whose mission is to provide a safe place while teaching and assisting men and women to become completely free from substance use disorders and the corresponding lifestyles.
Tickets for the banquet are $50 each and may be purchased at The Christian Bookstore of Beckley or online at https://www.brianssafehouse.org. They will only be available until Sunday, April 16, or while supplies last. Tickets will not be available at the door.
For more information or to become a sponsor for this event, contact Leslie Pease, communications director, at 304-673-8012.
