Beckley, W.Va. – Beckley Rotary Club raised $8,000 in its annual Dave Langford Food Drive, and on Tuesday at the Historic Black Knight, the club presented a $1,600 donation to each of five local food pantries:
- Salvation Army of Beckley, W.Va.
- Food for Body and Soul Food Pantry
- Beckley Dream Center
- Helping Hands Resource Center
- Carpenter's Corner
According to April Elkins Badtke, Rotary president, the annual food drive specifically supports area food banks in honor of Dave Langford and in partnership with AEP and the Beckley Area Foundation.
Badtke said in a press release, “As Rotarians, we are aware of many issues globally and locally. Providing this donation to our local food pantries allows them the ability to purchase the food they need like perishables or other items they need. We are honored to provide these funds for them secured by our friends at AEP and from our Membership. This club continues to champion this project year after year.”
Langford was a faithful Rotarian. He spent a successful 32-year career with Appalachian Power Company (later American Electric Power) in Beckley, primarily working in external affairs and customer service, and also served in a lobbyist capacity in Charleston supporting various public interests.
Throughout his career, Langford was involved with various community and service organizations in southern West Virginia.
He took an active role in the Beckley Rotary Club and was involved with both the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
He also was instrumental in arranging for the establishment of the American Electric Power Company Community Services Fund at the Beckley Area Foundation. This donor-advised fund addresses health, housing, and hunger issues for low-income households and senior citizens.
Langford had a special passion for golf, events with family and friends, and providing food for the hungry.
In 2014 Beckley Rotary Club began the annual food drive to support area food banks in his honor in partnership with AEP and the Beckley Area Foundation.
